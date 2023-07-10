Rap Sh!t season 2: release date, teaser, cast and everything we know about the series

After a great run in its first season, Rap Sh!t season 2 comes on the tail end of summer to once again not only entertain fans on screen, but also leave them with a song or two to put on their latest playlist.

Rap Sh!t season 1 ended with the rap duo of Shawna (Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion) coming to an understanding about wanting to prioritize the future of their group above their infighting and personal egos. Unfortunately, their success is threatened when Shawna’s past fraud schemes seemingly catch up with her as police have arrested her partner in crime, Maurice (Daniel Augustin).

So what happens next in this hip-hop coming-of-age story? Here’s everything we know about Rap Sh!t season 2.

Rap Sh!t season 2 premieres in the US with two episodes on Thursday, August 10 on Max. The rest of the episodes become available to stream on the following Thursdays with the season 2 finale scheduled to debut on September 21.

To date, we don’t have information about a UK release rollout for season 2. Once we have that information, we can pass it along here.

Rap Sh!t season 2 trailer

An official trailer for the new season has not yet debuted. However, Max has released a teaser, and it looks like Shawna and Mia may have to make some reluctant sacrifices in the next stage of their career.

Rap Sh!t season 2 plot

Here is the official synopsis of season 2:

"Rap Sh!t follows two estranged high school friends from Miami, Shawna and Mia, who reunite to form a rap group. In their rise to fame, Shawna and Mia find themselves at a pivotal moment in their rap career as they are forced to decide if they will stay true to themselves or conform to the demands of the music industry."

Aida Osman and KaMillion, Rap Sh!t (Image credit: Alicia Vera/HBO Max)

Rap Sh!t season 2 cast

Again taking on the leads in Rap Sh!t are Aida Osman and KaMillion as Shawna and Mia respectively. While both have made appearances in different shows over the years, to date, Rap Sh!t serves as their most significant project.

Returning alongside the duo are Jonica Booth (Mrs. Davis season 1) as Chastity, RJ Cyler (The Harder They Fall) as Lamont and Daniel Augustin (How I Met Your Father) as Maurice.

How to watch Rap Sh!t

Rap Sh!t is a Max Original series. Those in the US interested in watching episodes need a subscription to Max. Currently, the streamer offers several different options for would-be subscribers.