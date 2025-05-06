BMF season 4: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the crime drama

BMF season 4 sees more trouble landing on the doorstep of Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory (Demetrius 'Lil Meech' Flenory) and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory (Da'Vinchi). Not only have they acquired a new enemy, but the brothers also find themselves at odds with each other. Will the siblings have what it takes to survive the onslaught of issues coming against them?

With that said, here’s everything we know about BMF season 4.

BMF season 4 debuts on Friday, June 6, on Starz. The episode airs a little earlier at midnight on the Starz app.

BMF is a Starz Original program. New episodes first air live on the Starz channel. If you’re someone who has gotten rid of cable/satellite television, Starz is available as an add-on service on live TV streaming platforms like Fubo TV and Hulu with Live TV . Episodes of BMF also become available to watch on demand via the standalone Starz App .

UK would-be viewers can watch episodes by utilizing a subscription to Lionsgate Plus.

BMF season 4 plot

Here is an official brief synopsis of what fans can look forward to in season 4:

"BMF season four continues the journey inspired by real-life street legends and brothers, Demetrius 'Big Meech' Flenory and Terry 'Southwest T' Flenory, who created one of the most influential crime families in the country, Black Mafia Family. This season, as Meech and Terry fight to keep their American Dream alive, staying ahead of their rivals and law enforcement takes a toll on their relationship. The brothers occasionally put aside their differences for their common goals, but the events of what happened in Mexico will change them forever."

BMF season 4 cast

Eric Kofi-Abrefa, BMF season 4 (Image credit: Starz)

Let’s start with a bit of casting news. Emmy-winning Michael Chiklis joins BMF season 4 as DEA Agent Taylor, which no doubt spells bad news for Meech and Terry. Additionally, Eric Kofi-Abrefa (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) is back as Lamar and Donnell Rawlings (Spider-Man 2) is on hand as Lamar’s cousin, Alvin.

Below you'll find the series regulars for season 4:

Demetrius 'Lil Meech' Flenory (Euphoria) as Big Meech

Da'Vinchi (All American) as Southwest T

Russell Hornsby (Fences) as Charles

Michole Briana White (Dead to Me) as Lucille

Steve Harris (The Practice) as Detective Bryant

La La Anthony (The Chi) as Markisha

Myles Truitt (Stranger Things) as B-Mickie

BMF season 4 trailer

Here's the trailer for what looks to be an explosive new season.