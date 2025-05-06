BMF season 4: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the crime drama

The events in Mexico change things.

Demetrius &quot;Lil Meech&quot; Flenory Jr. as Meech and Da’Vinchi as Southwest T standing next to each other in BMF season 4
Demetrius "Lil Meech" Flenory Jr. and Da’Vinchi, BMF season 4 (Image credit: Starz)

BMF season 4 sees more trouble landing on the doorstep of Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory (Demetrius 'Lil Meech' Flenory) and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory (Da'Vinchi). Not only have they acquired a new enemy, but the brothers also find themselves at odds with each other. Will the siblings have what it takes to survive the onslaught of issues coming against them?

With that said, here’s everything we know about BMF season 4.

The BMF season 4 release date

BMF season 4 debuts on Friday, June 6, on Starz. The episode airs a little earlier at midnight on the Starz app.

BMF is a Starz Original program. New episodes first air live on the Starz channel. If you’re someone who has gotten rid of cable/satellite television, Starz is available as an add-on service on live TV streaming platforms like Fubo TV and Hulu with Live TV. Episodes of BMF also become available to watch on demand via the standalone Starz App.

UK would-be viewers can watch episodes by utilizing a subscription to Lionsgate Plus.

BMF season 4 plot

Here is an official brief synopsis of what fans can look forward to in season 4:

"BMF season four continues the journey inspired by real-life street legends and brothers, Demetrius 'Big Meech' Flenory and Terry 'Southwest T' Flenory, who created one of the most influential crime families in the country, Black Mafia Family. This season, as Meech and Terry fight to keep their American Dream alive, staying ahead of their rivals and law enforcement takes a toll on their relationship. The brothers occasionally put aside their differences for their common goals, but the events of what happened in Mexico will change them forever."

BMF season 4 cast

Eric Kofi-Abrefa as Lamar surprised in BMF season 4

Eric Kofi-Abrefa, BMF season 4 (Image credit: Starz)

Let’s start with a bit of casting news. Emmy-winning Michael Chiklis joins BMF season 4 as DEA Agent Taylor, which no doubt spells bad news for Meech and Terry. Additionally, Eric Kofi-Abrefa (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) is back as Lamar and Donnell Rawlings (Spider-Man 2) is on hand as Lamar’s cousin, Alvin.

Below you'll find the series regulars for season 4:

  • Demetrius 'Lil Meech' Flenory (Euphoria) as Big Meech
  • Da'Vinchi (All American) as Southwest T
  • Russell Hornsby (Fences) as Charles
  • Michole Briana White (Dead to Me) as Lucille
  • Steve Harris (The Practice) as Detective Bryant
  • La La Anthony (The Chi) as Markisha
  • Myles Truitt (Stranger Things) as B-Mickie

BMF season 4 trailer

Here's the trailer for what looks to be an explosive new season.

Season 4 Official Trailer | BMF | STARZ - YouTube Season 4 Official Trailer | BMF | STARZ - YouTube
Watch On
CATEGORIES
Terrell Smith
Terrell Smith

Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities. When he’s not writing as Terrell, he’s writing under his pseudonym Tavion Scott, creating scripts for his audio drama podcasts. Terrell is a huge fan of great storytelling when it comes to television and film. Some of his favorite shows include Abbot Elementary, Matlock, The Lincoln Lawyer, Survival of the Thickest, The Pitt and Godfather of Harlem. And a fun fact is he's completely dialed into Bravo Universe and The Young and the Restless (thanks to his grandmother).

