Regretting You: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Colleen Hoover adaptation

Colleen Hoover has dominated the New York Times bestseller’s list, now she is proving that she can be a consistent box office draw with the romantic drama Regretting You, the second of her novels to get a big screen adaptation.

Of course the first of Hoover’s novels to be made into a movie was It Ends With Us. Though critics didn’t fall in love with the movie and the behind the scenes controversies between star Blake Lively and director/star Justin Baldoni continue to make headlines, the movie itself was a box office hit. Can Regretting You have similar success (though hopefully without any of the off screen drama)?

While we wait to find out, here’s everything you need to know about the movie.

Regretting You debuts exclusively in movie theaters worldwide on October 24.

See what other movies are coming out around the same time with our 2025 new movies schedule.

Regretting You cast

Image 1 of 7 Allison Williams in Regretting You (Image credit: Paramount Pictures) Dave Franco in Regretting You (Image credit: Paramount Pictures) Mason Thames in Regretting You (Image credit: Paramount Pictures) Scott Eastwood in Regretting You (Image credit: Paramount Pictures) Willa Fitzgerald in Regretting You (Image credit: Paramount Pictures) Dave Franco, Allison Williams and McKenna Grace in Regretting You (Image credit: Paramount Pictures) McKenna Grace, Dave Franco and Allison Williams in Regretting You (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Helping to bring this story to life is a strong ensemble. Here’s a complete breakdown of who’s playing who in Regretting You:

Regretting You plot

Susan McMartin wrote the adaptation of Hoover’s 2019 novel. Here is the official synopsis for the movie from Paramount Pictures:

“Based on the bestselling book, Regretting You introduces audiences to Morgan Grant and her daughter Clara as they explore what’s left behind after a devastating accident reveals a shocking betrayal and forces them to confront family secrets, redefine love and rediscover each other. Regretting You is a story of growth, resilience, and self-discovery in the aftermath of tragedy.”

Regretting You trailer

Watch the trailer for Regretting You right here:

Regretting You | Official Trailer (2025)- McKenna Grace, Mason Thames, Allison Williams, Dave Franco - YouTube Watch On

Regretting You director

Josh Boone is the director of Regretting You. He is definitely familiar with adapting a popular book, as his most notable credit to date is directing The Fault in Our Stars. Here’s a look at Boone’s other feature directing credits to date:

Stuck in Love (2012)

The Fault in Our Stars (2014)

The New Mutants (2020)

Boone also directed multiple episodes of the TV series The Strand.

Regretting You behind the scenes

Regretting You is a Paramount Pictures productions, in association with Constantin Film and Domain Entertainment, north.five.six., Harbinger Pictures and Frayed Pages Production. The movie’s producers are Brunson Green, Anna Todd, Flavia Viotti and Robert Kulzer.