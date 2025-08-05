The Young and the Restless spoilers: Jill’s secret pact with Cane pushes Victor to do something out of character?

Although The Young and the Restless’ French excursion finally revealed Cane (Billy Flynn) to be the mysterious billionaire Aristotle Dumas, there are still plenty of mysteries surrounding what Cane has been up to for the past six years and what his plans are for Genoa City in his not-so-welcomed return.

For example, did he really become a billionaire through honest bitcoin investments? Or did Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) find clues to prove Cane ran another con to become rich?

Also, now that he is wealthy, what is really fueling Cane’s obsession with Chancellor? He was willing to give Victor (Eric Braeden) his entire portfolio of companies in exchange for Chancellor. That price seems to be a bit too high if you ask us, so what does Cane know about the conglomerate that nearly all of Genoa City doesn’t?

Fast forward to The Young and the Restless episode airing on August 5, and we’re left wondering if Cane has a partner in Jill (Jess Walton) in all this scheming. In the episode, through a back-and-forth with Cane, Billy (Jason Thompson) learns that Jill had been in communication with Cane and actually spent some time with him and Colin (Tristan Rogers) at Cane’s French estate. The new information leaves Billy stunned and furious with Jill and Cane, feeling as if he’s been lied to.

Jason Thompson in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Putting two and two together, Billy video calls his mother to ask her directly why she’s been lying about being in contact with Cane and if she knew he was Aristotle. Her silence in answering tells him everything he thinks he needs to know before the episode concludes.

All of this got us to thinking. Although Cane assured Billy that Jill has no clue about his takeover plans for Genoa City, we have a hunch he could be lying. Historically speaking, Cane isn’t exactly synonymous with the truth. So is it possible that Jill not only knows about Cane’s plans but is partnering with him? We think so.

Months ago, we broached the theory that Cane would use Jill in his quest to regain control of Chancellor. While we aren’t attorneys by trade, we suspected that there was a chance Cane could get a legal team to argue that Jill’s sale of Chancellor to Victor wasn’t legally ethical, as she was medically compromised with her heart condition. If this is an angle worth playing for Cane, then he would need Jill’s help to pull this off.

Christian LeBlanc in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Furthermore, if Cane’s plan is to take the fight to Victor in court, then The Mustache may be forced to do something he seldom does — apologize.

For Victor to ensure he proves victorious in this hypothetical court battle, it would behoove him to enlist his former friend and mentee, Michael (Christian LeBlanc). It was Michael who helped him acquire Chancellor, and Michael is an attorney whom Victor knows is usually willing to get his hands dirty to help Victor get what he wants.

Sadly, Victor is unreasonably upset with Michael after the lawyer quit, not wanting to help Victor continue going after Jack (Peter Bergman) and the Abbotts. The Newman patriarch has essentially shunned Michael since then. But Victor may want to come to the realization that he was wrong in pushing Michael to attack his friends and humble himself to get his friend back as his employee.

Because Victor is one of the most stubborn people in all of daytime, we understand him humbling himself may be a stretch. However, the people in Genoa City have been known to surprise us before.

New episodes of The Young and the Restless air weekdays on CBS. Episodes become available to stream on Paramount Plus the next day.