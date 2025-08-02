One good thing came from The Young and the Restless’ murderous debacle at Cane’s French estate

I think most of us can agree that The Young and the Restless’ Cane (Billy Flynn) threw a horrible event at his French estate. Not only did he effectively keep his guests hostage and cut them off from the outside world, but because of his shenanigans, Damian (Jermaine Rivers) and Chance (Conner Floyd) are dead. Additionally, Nick (Joshua Newman) was injured trying to escape his false imprisonment, and Billy (Jason Thompson) has become full-on obsessed with Chancellor again.

Then there’s the pain he unknowingly inflicted on those who didn’t attend the French festivities. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Claire (Hayley Erin) were left to deal with Cole’s (J. Eddie Peck) rapid decline and eventual death without the support of most of their family, who had no way of knowing Cole’s condition was so awful, thanks to Cane.

With all that being said, there is one silver lining I can spot. While most of the Newmans were away in Europe, Victoria and Claire found support in Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) of all people.

If you’re a longtime fan of The Young and the Restless, then you know Adam and Victoria are often like oil and water. They have a history of despising each other, despite Victor (Eric Braeden) imploring them to act like brother and sister. And Adam wasn’t the most welcoming to Claire when it was first revealed she was Victoria’s daughter. So, to see the relationship between Adam and Victoria evolve to where it is apparently now was actually amazing to witness.

Mark Grossman and Amelia Heinle, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

I have not been so secretly waiting for the day when Adam and Victoria truly let bygones be bygones and started acting like siblings. Heck, Victoria may not go as dark as Adam when it comes to plotting, but they actually have a lot in common and could be friends, which I’m hopeful happens in this new start to their relationship.

It’s hard for me not to imagine them getting even closer as they continue to gear up for war against Cane and whatever nefarious plot he has in mind, which may be bad news for him. Now, this is the soap world, and truces don’t always last long. But I sincerely wish this Newman peace lasts for the foreseeable future. If show writers are reading this, please give it at least until the new year.

On a related note, I have to wonder if Nick will feel threatened by Adam and Victoria being closer. After all, Nick and Victoria have been besties their entire lives (with their occasional times of sibling strife).

