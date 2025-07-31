The Naked Gun quiz: fill in the blanks on these Naked Gun quotes

The Naked Gun movies are filled with an endless stream of hilarious jokes. But how well do you remember the punchlines? That's what we're putting to the test in this quiz, were you need to fill in the blank on the classic The Naked Gun quotes

Though Liam Neeson stars in a new version of The Naked Gun (now playing), for this quiz we're only focusing on the original movies starring Leslie Nielsen as Lt. Frank Drebin. We've got quotes from all of Nielsen's Naked Gun movies — The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!, The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear and Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult.

In the quiz we've provided you with 10 quotes from the movies, with a word or phrase removed, and four options to select from to fill in the blank. Hints are available to boost your odds by removing one of the incorrect answers, Though we do ask you leave it at that; it's not as impressive if you use the internet to find the answers.

Be sure to also share the quiz with friends and other fans of The Naked Gun series to see who gets the better results (bragging rights are always important).

That about covers it, so go ahead and start the quiz directly below.

