The Quiz with Balls season 2: release date, host and everything we know about the game show

The summer TV season is upon us, so let’s play some games. Game shows are a big part of the slate (don’t worry, there are plenty of must-see dramas, comedies and reality TV series as well), including The Quiz with Balls season 2, Fox’s game show that proved quite the hit with audiences in summer 2024.

It’s one of many game shows that Fox is featuring as part of its summer lineup. Among the other Fox game shows are LEGO Masters season 5, The 1% Club season 2 and the new game show, The Snake.

Below you’ll find out everything you need to know about The Quiz with Balls, including when it’s airing, its host and more.

Get ready for some more trivia as The Quiz with Balls season 2 premieres on Fox on Monday, June 2, at 9 pm ET/PT (immediately following the latest episode of LEGO Masters season 5). New episodes of the game show will air weekly in this time slot.

To watch The Quiz with Balls live, you need access to your local Fox station. That can be procured through a traditional pay-TV provider, a TV antenna or a live TV streaming service that carries Fox, which includes Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

If you’ve cut the cord from live TV, you can watch The Quiz with Balls on demand, as episodes of the game show will stream on Hulu the day after they air on Fox.

The Quiz with Balls season 2 premise

While the title gives you a broad sense of what the show is, let’s dive a little deeper into what The Quiz with Balls offers viewers.

The game show is described by Fox as a “high-stakes quiz show with a large-scale physical competition.” In each episode, two families are competing for a grand prize of $100,000. Each family must work together to answer multiple-choice questions. However, the twist is that the teams are standing on a high platform above a pool, and for each question a giant ball is allocated to a single spot where one of the family members is standing. If they get the question right, the ball will stop before it reaches the contestant. If they get the question wrong, the contestant is knocked into the pool, removing that player from the game.

The more players each team loses, the harder the questions get. But the longer they last, the more money they are able to bank. But when there is only one dry contestant left, they then compete in the final round for the $100,000 grand prize.

The Quiz with Balls season 2 host

Jay Pharoah returns to host The Quiz with Balls season 2.

Pharoah is an actor and comedian, best known for his time on Saturday Night Live. He has also starred in movies like Ride Along, Top Five, Unsane, Bad Hair, The Mitchells vs the Machines, The Blackening and Spinning Gold.

The Quiz with Balls season 2 trailer

Here’s a first look at the new season of The Quiz with Balls: