Celebrity Family Feud season 11: release date, host, contestants and everything to know about the game show

Survey says it’s time for more Celebrity Family Feud. The iconic game show is back as part of another summer of game show fun on ABC.

Celebrity Family Feud season 11 is one of a handful of game shows helping to fill out the ABC lineup this summer, alongside Press Your Luck season 7, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and a new iteration of The Match Game.

This post has everything that Family Feud fans need to know about the latest season of Celebrity Family Feud. So let’s dive into it.

The new season of Celebrity Family Feud premieres on Thursday, July 10, at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC.

The show shares Thursday nights with Press Your Luck, which airs immediately after.

In order to watch Celebrity Family Feud season 11 live you need to have access to your local ABC station through a traditional pay-TV provider, a TV antenna or a live TV streaming service (Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV carry ABC). You can also watch Celebrity Family Feud on-demand, as the latest episodes premiere on Hulu the next day (in this case Fridays); a Hulu subscription is required.

Celebrity Family Feud season 11 host

Steve Harvey returns to host Celebrity Family Feud season 11. The comedian and TV personality has been hosting Family Feud and its celebrity spinoff since 2010.

Those 15 years make him the longest-tenured host for the game show, with original host Richard Dawson the next closest at 10 years hosting.

Celebrity Family Feud season 11 contestants

Taraji P. Henson, Jolon Shields, Tamara Allen, April Henson and Marcell Johnson on Celebrity Family Feud (Image credit: Disney/Wilford Harewood)

Who are the celebrities set to appear on this season of the game show? Here are the teams that have been announced thus far:

Taraji P. Henson

Jennifer Hudson

The Dan Patrick show

The Rich Eisen Show

Matt Rife

Lil Jon

Kat Graham

Francia Raísa

The Arquettes

Martina McBride

Patti LaBelle

Fantasia

Celebrity Family Feud season 11 gameplay

In case you need a reminder of how the Family Feud game works, here’s a breakdown of the gameplay: