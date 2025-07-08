Celebrity Family Feud season 11: release date, host, contestants and everything to know about the game show
New teams of celebrities are ready to compete on the classic game show.
Survey says it’s time for more Celebrity Family Feud. The iconic game show is back as part of another summer of game show fun on ABC.
Celebrity Family Feud season 11 is one of a handful of game shows helping to fill out the ABC lineup this summer, alongside Press Your Luck season 7, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and a new iteration of The Match Game.
This post has everything that Family Feud fans need to know about the latest season of Celebrity Family Feud. So let’s dive into it.
Celebrity Family Feud season 11 release date
The new season of Celebrity Family Feud premieres on Thursday, July 10, at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC.
The show shares Thursday nights with Press Your Luck, which airs immediately after.
In order to watch Celebrity Family Feud season 11 live you need to have access to your local ABC station through a traditional pay-TV provider, a TV antenna or a live TV streaming service (Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV carry ABC). You can also watch Celebrity Family Feud on-demand, as the latest episodes premiere on Hulu the next day (in this case Fridays); a Hulu subscription is required.
Celebrity Family Feud season 11 host
Steve Harvey returns to host Celebrity Family Feud season 11. The comedian and TV personality has been hosting Family Feud and its celebrity spinoff since 2010.
Those 15 years make him the longest-tenured host for the game show, with original host Richard Dawson the next closest at 10 years hosting.
Celebrity Family Feud season 11 contestants
Who are the celebrities set to appear on this season of the game show? Here are the teams that have been announced thus far:
- Taraji P. Henson
- Jennifer Hudson
- The Dan Patrick show
- The Rich Eisen Show
- Matt Rife
- Lil Jon
- Kat Graham
- Francia Raísa
- The Arquettes
- Martina McBride
- Patti LaBelle
- Fantasia
Celebrity Family Feud season 11 gameplay
In case you need a reminder of how the Family Feud game works, here’s a breakdown of the gameplay:
- Each game sees two teams of five compete to see who can get the most points based on the popularity of answers to a given question, as responded to by a 100-person survey panel.
- There are three rounds of team-vs-team gameplay. The second round sees points double and the third round sees points triple.
- Each round starts with one family member from each team attempting to buzz in first with their best answer. If the team that buzzes first gives the top answer, they have the option to play the round or pass it to the other team. If the first answer given is not the top answer, the other team has the opportunity to guess the top answer.
- After a team decides to play the round, each subsequent team member makes guesses at the remaining responses. If they give a correct response, the answer is revealed. If they guess incorrectly, they get a strike.
- If a team gets three strikes before naming all responses, the opposing team has the opportunity to steal, needing to only give one correct answer to take the points.
- The team with the highest point total after the three rounds moves onto Fast Money, where two players try to amass 200 points by providing answers to the same five questions (the second player does not know the first player's answers). The first player is given 20 seconds to answer all five questions, with the ability to pass and move on to the next question if they want, which they can come back to if time remains. The second player gets 25 seconds, the extra time in the event they give an answer their teammate already provided.
