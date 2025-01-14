90 Day Fiancé season 11: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the reality series

The flagship of the 90 Day universe is back with 90 Day Fiancé season 11. The series once again showcases the various romance journeys of those willing to cross international borders for the sake of love. In this new season, loyal 90 Day viewers will recognize a few familiar faces and have to get accustomed to some new ones, including the series' first throuple. Want to know more about new episodes?

Here’s everything we know about 90 Day Fiancé season 11

90 Day Fiancé season 11 premieres on Sunday, February 16, at 8 pm ET/PT on TLC. The episode is expected to be available to stream on Max the following day.

Episodes of 90 Day Fiancé season 11 air live in the US on TLC. If you cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite television, TLC can be viewed on live-streaming services such as Sling TV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV . You can also stream episodes on Discovery Plus and Max . We anticipate episodes to become available on Discovery Plus in the UK.

90 Day Fiancé season 11 cast

Image 1 of 7 Mark and Mina, 90 Day Fiancé season 11 (Image credit: Warner Bros. Discovery) Stevi and Mahdi, 90 Day Fiancé season 11 (Image credit: Warner Bros. Discovery) Matt, Amani and Any, 90 Day Fiancé season 11 (Image credit: Warner Bros. Discovery) Gregory and Joan, 90 Day Fiancé season 11 (Image credit: Warner Bros. Discovery) Jessica and Juan, 90 Day Fiancé season 11 (Image credit: Warner Bros. Discovery) Alliya and Shawn, 90 Day Fiancé season 11 (Image credit: Warner Bros. Discovery) Shekinah and Sarper, 90 Day Fiancé season 11 (Image credit: Warner Bros. Discovery)

Here are all the couples (and throuple) featured this season and what you can expect to see with each as described by TLC.

Stevi (Hattiesburg, MS) and Mahdi (Tehran, Iran)

“Stevi and Mahdi’s love story began when Stevi taught online English classes to Mahdi, who was her student. After a whirlwind transcontinental romance and only one week spent together in person, Stevi is bringing Mahdi to the States to marry her. However, due to the complicated political climate, Mahdi’s arrival in Mississippi may mean he could jeopardize his chances to return to Iran. From the outset of his 90-day journey, Mahdi is overwhelmed by homesickness, leaving Stevi worried about their future. Along the way, Mahdi uncovers unsettling truths about Stevi, causing him to question his decision. Meanwhile, the couple struggles to bridge deep cultural divides, and Mahdi faces the heart-wrenching dilemma of whether he can truly build a future in the U.S. or if his heart is still tethered to his homeland.”

Mark (West Ossipee, NH) and Mina (Paris, France)

“Mark, a 59-year-old divorced pilot living in a tranquil aviation community in rural New Hampshire, meets Mina, a glamourous 34-year-old Parisian model, and is instantly captivated. After a love affair and a 2-year-old daughter together, Mina is finally moving to the U.S. However, her new life is far from easy. She must temporarily leave behind Clayton, her 9-year-old son, until his passport is processed in Paris, and the separation weighs heavily on her. Adding to her struggles, Mark’s daughter from his first marriage, Jordan, questions Mina’s intentions. Isolated in rural New Hampshire and without her son or a strong bond with Mark’s family, Mina begins to question whether she should stay in America or return to France.”

Throuple: Matt and Amani (San Diego, CA) and Any (Tijuana, Mexico)

“On the surface, Amani and Matt appear to have the perfect life. Both successful and strikingly attractive, they have been married for ten years and are raising two daughters in a beautiful home in San Diego. However, beneath the surface, the couple is exploring ways to navigate some difficult nuances in their marriage. Amani, who is bisexual, together with Matt, has explored being in polyamorous relationships to keep their marriage in balance. Now, Amani and Matt have fallen in love with Any, a single mother and exotic dancer from Tijuana, Mexico. The threesome has been dating for over a year, and now Matt, Amani and Any are looking to make their relationship permanent. To do so, however, means Matt and Amani must divorce to move forward with the K1 visa, allowing one of them to marry Any and finally bring her to the U.S. First, they will travel to Mexico to spend more time with Any's family and friends and confirm they are making the right decision in their relationship journey.”

Gregory (Islip Terrace, NY) and Joan (Kampala, Uganda)

“Greg, a Long Island native, fell in love with Joan during a vacation in Uganda. Now, he’s bringing her to the U.S. to start a life together. Joan, a highly educated NGO Director, is deeply committed to her career and values stability and security, while Greg still lives with his overbearing mom and doesn’t have a stable job. Once in America and living under Greg’s mom’s roof, Joan begins to feel the strain on their relationship and realizes she needs more from the man she loves. Joan gives Greg an ultimatum – get a steady job or she’s headed home. Greg needs to step up and meet Joan’s expectations or risk losing the future they’ve dreamed of.”

Shekinah (Los Angeles, CA) and Sarper (Istanbul, Turkey)

“Coming off their recent appearance on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Sarper finally makes it to Los Angeles from Turkey. In the U.S., Sarper must prove he can adapt to his new environment without falling back into his old, reckless habits. Most importantly, he must win the approval of Shekinah’s family, and especially from her daughter, Sofie. If they don’t approve, Shekinah will send Sarper packing. Together, Shekinah and Sarper must decide if they're ready to commit to each other and build a foundation in America.”

Shawn (Los Angeles, CA) and Alliya (Rio De Janeiro, Brazil)

“Shawn and Alliya, featured previously on 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, are embarking on the next chapter of their life together in America. However, their journey is far from easy. Besides the eyebrow-raising 30-year age gap between them, Shawn has kept much of his relationship with Alliya a secret from friends and family. Will he be ready to introduce his love into his life? The most difficult hurdle is Shawn’s internal struggle— he finds that Alliya, who is a trans woman, is evolving into a very different person than the one he first fell in love with as she continues to transition and explore surgical options. Now, Shawn is faced with the most important question of all: can he say ‘I do’ to someone whose identity is changing before his eyes?

Jessica (Torrington, WY) and Juan (Cali, Colombia)

“Juan and Jessica who were featured on 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise are back to begin their new life together in America. This season, Juan moves from Colombia to join his fiancée Jessica and their baby son, and soon-to-be stepsons, in a sleepy town in Wyoming. The couple face many challenges, from Juan’s loyalty to Jessica, to Jessica’s doubts about Juan’s ability to adapt to a major role shift—from a carefree cruise ship bartender to full-time Dad. With tensions rising and a new family dynamic to navigate, the couple faces a pivotal moment in their love story.”

90 Day Fiancé premise

Here is a brief synopsis of the series:

“90 Day Fiancé, the flagship series in the blockbuster 90 Day Fiancé franchise. The top-rated series, which attracted 11.3 million viewers last season and was one of the highest-rated unscripted cable series of 2024, captures the riveting journeys of intercultural couples—Americans and their foreign fiancés—as they navigate the thrilling complexities of love, cultural differences, and societal pressures. With just 90 days to wed before their K1 visas expire, these couples must overcome significant hurdles or face the heartbreaking reality of separation.”

90 Day Fiancé season 11 trailer

Check out the trailer for the new season below.