Discovery Plus: Price, plans, shows and exclusives

Discovery+ is a new over-the-top streaming service (that is, one that's coming directly to you and your devices) that's headed to the U.S. and a lager global release in January 2020.

It's home to all the Discovered-owned content you've come to know and love, and expands further with the HGTV, Food Network and TLC brands.

In addition to more than 55,000 episodes across some 2,500 shows, it'll also be home to a number of new exclusives from some of your favorite Discovery personalities.

Here's everything you need to know about Discovery+, including price and availability. We'll update this post as new information becomes available.

How much does Discovery+ cost?

In the United States, Discovery+ will cost $4.99 a month for the service that includes advertising. An ad-free version will be available for $6.99 a month.

And subscribers on Verizon Wireless will be able to get Discovery+ for free for 12 months if they're on the Play More or Get More unlimited plans. Verizon customers on the Start or Do More unlimited plans will get six months for free.

Does Discovery+ have a free trial?

That's not yet known. It's possible (even probably) that Discovery+ will allow for free trials. Then again, it might not.

In which countries is Discovery+ available?

Discovery+ already has launched in the United Kingdom and Ireland, as well as in India. The global rollout will see it come to more than 25 countries.

The United States will get Discovery+ on Jan. 4, 2021. That also includes American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Internationally Discovery+ will initially be available in the Nordics, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain. It'll also launch in Latin America and Brazil, and in parts of Asia.

What devices support Discovery+?

A detailed list of devices wasn't immediately available, but Discovery says to expect the service "across major platforms, including connected TVs, web, mobile and tablets."

What networks are available on Discovery+?

With a subscription to Discovery+ you'll be able to watch more than 55,000 episodes from more than 2,500 shows across the Discovery portfolio. That includes the likes of HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, OWN, Travel Channel, Discovery Channel and Animal Planet.

In addition, Discovery+ also will features new exclusives coming in 2021, and that list is pretty extensive. Here's the short version:

Love and Relationships

90 Day Bares All

90 Day Diaries

90 Day Journey

The Other Way Strikes Back!

Lifestyle

Long Island Medium: There in Spirit

Food

Bobby and Giada in Italy

Cakealkies

Duff's Happy Fun Bake Time

Foodways with Carla Hall

Luda Can't Cook

Mary McCartney Serves It Up

What's Eating Sebastian Maniscalo

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Uncensored

Home

Clipped

Frozen in Time

House Hunters: Comedians on Couches Unfiltered

Home Town: Ben's Workshop

True Crime

Queen of Meth

American Detective With Joe Kenda

Onion: In Real Life

Adventure

Route 66

Pushing the Line

Nature and Science

Mysterious Planet

Six Degrees with Mike Rowe

Documentaries