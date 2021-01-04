Discovery+ is the hottest streaming service since the launch of the last streaming service. And if you're asking yourself if you can watch Discovery+ on Amazon Fire TV, well ...

The answer is yes. Yes, you can watch Discovery+ on Amazon Fire TV.

That isn't always a foregone conclusion. We've seen bigger services than Discovery+ go live without availability on the second-largest streaming platform in the United States. (And No. 1 in the rest of the world.) And so it's also worth noting that you can watch Discovery+ on Roku. (Which has run into the same issues.)

Anyway. Discovery+ on Amazon Fire TV includes the one that's best for most people — the Fire TV Stick 4K. Same goes for the Fire TV Cube. And Fire TV Edition televisions, too, which use Amazon Fire TV OS as their operating system.

Now that we've answered in the affirmative, let's take a look at how you can install Discovery+ on Amazon Fire TV.

How to watch Discovery Plus on Amazon Fire TV

Installing Discovery+ on Amazon Fire TV is simple. Here's how to do it from the Fire TV device itself.

Using your Fire TV remote, hold down the microphone button and say "Discovery Plus." Select the "Discovery + | Stream TV Shows" app in the listings. Now select "Get App."

Told you it was easy. After that you'll need to create a login using your email address and a new password. (Don't even think about reusing an old password.)

It's also possible to install the Discovery+ app on your Fire TV from a web browser. Here's how to do that:

Go to the Amazon Appstore page for Discovery+. On the right-hand side, select the device you want to install it on, and click "Get app."

Again, the same process follows after that. You'll need a login, and then you'll need to sign in.

Discovery+ costs $4.99 a month if you don't mind advertising, and $6.99 a month if you want to get rid of the ads. Once you pay up, you'll have access to more than 55,000 episodes from some of your favorite Discovery network shows, as well as all new Discovery+ exclusives.

At some point Discovery+ will be available as an Amazon Prime Video Channel, which is cool because it lets you use Amazon for all the login and billing stuff. But for now, this is what you'll need to do.