Does Discovery Plus have a free trial?

Discovery Plus is here, bringing with it some 55,000 episodes of 2,500 shows, and more hours of content than we care to even think about. Discovery Plus costs $4.99 a month if you don't mind watching some advertising, and $6.99 a month if you want to get rid of the ads.

And, yes, Discovery+ comes with a free seven-day trial.

The trial period is good for either one of the plans — whether you've opted to go with advertising, or without. Either way you'll get seven days to watch what you want and to take the service out for a spin before your credit card gets charged.

You'll still have to fork over that payment info when you sign up — that's just the way things work. But you won't be charged by Discovery Plus until that seven-day window is up. (It's worth mentioning that Discovery+ at some point will be available on Amazon Prime Video Channels, meaning Amazon will handle all the billing.)

You can watch Discovery+ on Roku, and Discovery+ is available on Amazon Fire TV as well. You also can watch on Apple TV and Android TV, on iOS and Android devices like phones and tablets, and it's available on Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X, too.

In addition to all your all favorites on Discovery+, there also are a number of new exclusive shows to enjoy. That includes reboots of some of those old favorites, as well as completely new endeavors.

Starting Jan. 29, 2021, you'll also have access to Discovery+ Channels, which will be nonstop channels of your favorite Discovery network shows, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. You'll be able to watch shows like 90 Day Fiance, House Hunters, Chopped, Fixer Upper, and more.

You can subscribe to Discovery+ inside the app, or at DiscoveryPlus.com.