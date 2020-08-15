Does ESPN+ offer a free trial?

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

Best answer: No, ESPN+ no longer offers a free trial. The service had a free trial previously, but as ESPN+ grew the trial retired. However, ESPN+ lets you cancel a monthly subscription anytime.

ESPN+ is a live sports streaming service available to anyone, so it doesn't require a cable subscription. And that makes it popular with just about everyone who's looking for that niche sport that might not be on TV, or who's looking to go above and beyond what can be found in the traditional outlets.

In recent months, ESPN+ has added the biggest events around to the service. The service has added Power 5 conference college football, including new Big 12 on ESPN+ games. ESPN+ also has the biggest stars of the UFC and boxing, including fights by Vasiliy Lomachenko and Tyson Fury. New fans are learning about the service all the time, and come looking for a free trial. Does ESPN+ still offer a free trial?

No, there is no more free trial available for ESPN+. However, the service does offer fans the chance to cancel at anytime. If you aren't sure about ESPN+, but you know it has a game you want to see, follow these simple steps and make sure to choose the monthly plan. Then if you ever want to cancel, it only ever cost you $6 for the month.

How to sign up for ESPN+

Visit the ESPN+ splash page . Click the button labeled Sign Up Now. Log in with your ESPN.com account. If you don't have an account, you can click Sign Up link to create one. You can also login with Facebook if you prefer. Enter your payment information, including credit card and billing information, or choose to link to PayPal. Click Buy ESPN+. Check the information to make sure it is correct, and that you have selected the correct plan for you. ESPN+ will show you how much you will be billed, and when it will renew. You will see a Success page if everything is done correctly. Click Get Started to start watching ESPN+ as part of your free trial.

Congratulations. You're now signed up for ESPN+. There may not be a trial, but you can watch as much as you want in the first month for only $6. Remember to check back before the end of the month if you decide to send ESPN+ to the locker room and cancel it. Otherwise, stick around and enjoy some of the best live sports streaming anywhere.

