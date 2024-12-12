Hulu deals in 2024: here's how to save money on Hulu

If you've been tempted to sign up for the streaming service Hulu, the first thing you might be wondering is whether there's a Hulu deal, or any other way to save when you sign up.

Costing $9.99 per month for its cheapest ad-supported tier, or $18.99 for its ad-free one, Hulu isn't exactly cheap. That's not even counting Hulu with Live TV, its OTT cable alternative, or the annual plans or bundles Hulu is included in.

But always on the hunt for streaming deals, I've found you some ways to save money on the standard cost of Hulu. While there's currently no deal on a subscription, I've found free trials and bundles that still broadly fall under the category of 'Hulu deals'.

We saw a big discount on Hulu over Black Friday and Cyber Monday so it might be a while until we see another deal. So in the mean time, here's how you can save money on Hulu.

Is there a Hulu deal on right now?

At the time of writing, there's no current deal on a Hulu subscription. If you sign up, you'll have to pay the full price.

The last Hulu deal we saw was over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and it reduced the price of a monthly subscription down to $0.99 for an entire year. It was a great deal and I'm sorry if you missed it!

Is there a Hulu free trial right now?

If you're new to Hulu, you'll be happy to hear that there is a Hulu free trial. You can currently sign up and stream for an entire month before you need to pay.

You will need to enter your payment details and, once the time is up, your subscription will roll into a paid one. So set a reminder to cancel if you might forget.

Hulu with Live TV also offers a free trial on its cord-cutting OTT service, but it's only for three days. So make sure you've got time to watch if you're going for that one.

Is there a Hulu bundle right now?

There isn't a Hulu bundle; there are loads of them! Hulu offers countless ways to get access in collaboration with other streaming services.

First up is the Disney Bundle which combines Hulu with Disney Plus for $10.99 per month, and ESPN Plus as well for $16.99 monthly (and there are higher tiers if you want to stream without ads too). This is hugely popular, as you can imagine given that it's just $1 more expensive.

Another bundle packages Hulu with Disney Plus and Max and this too costs $16.99 per month. You can upgrade to an ad-free bundle too which is $29.99 per month.

Finally, the Hulu with Live TV that we've mentioned before also includes access to Hulu as part of most of the packages, so cord-cutting TV watchers can also get Hulu bundled in.

Hulu deals: FAQs

Could there be a Hulu Black Friday deal?

Hulu usually offers Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on a subscription, and it tends to be one of the best streaming deals out there.

However the next Black Friday is set to be Friday, November 28 of 2025, which is a long way out. So if you're waiting for a deal that might be too long to wait!

Can existing customers get Hulu deals?

Unfortunately, current Hulu customers can't get the Hulu deals or free trials, though you can get the Disney Bundle one if you're currently subscribed to Hulu or Disney Plus.

For the deals and trials, you have to be a new customer, or a returning one. Hulu and Disney Plus usually define 'returning' as someone who hasn't been subscribed for a month.