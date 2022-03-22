ESPN Plus price, channels, sports and bundles

When it comes to streaming live sports that aren't easy to find on TV, it's hard to do much better than ESPN Plus. The ESPN Plus cost is about the same as a couple of cappuccinos — just $6.99 a month.

But what if we were to tell you that you could bundle that ESPN Plus cost with a couple of other streaming services in a deal that's surprisingly good. So it's not just good value in and of itself, it's also extremely affordable to package with two of the most popular streaming services around. Here's how to get the best deal from your ESPN Plus subscription.

ESPN Plus service — what's included?

ESPN Plus is a streaming service from the eponymous sports network. As the name implies, it's ESPN — and a lot more.

A basic subscription to ESPN Plus costs $6.99 a month, or $69.99 a year if you pay annually instead of monthly. The annual price saves you nearly $12 a year — enough for a couple more of those overpriced coffees. You can cancel whenever you want, so, if your favorite sport isn't in season, just cancel and come back when you're ready.

In addition to live sports from all kinds of categories — we're talking Europe soccer (erm, football), college basketball, mixed martial arts, hockey, boxing, golf, lacrosse, baseball, volleyball, softball, tennis, gymnastics. If it's a sport — and if it's a sport that you wouldn't regularly watch on traditional TV — there's a good chance you can watch it live on ESPN Plus.

You can also justify the ESPN Plus subscription due to the fact that it's also the exclusive home of UFC pay-per-view events. You can't watch UFC in the US without also having ESPN Plus.

It's also home to all sorts of original content. Peyton's Places is the main attraction. It's nice to see Peyton Manning do something other than commercials but you'll also find the excellent 30 For 30 documentaries, Stephen A's World, and SportsNation. Other popular ESPN shows like The Jump and NFL Primetime are available on ESPN Plus too.

ESPN Plus cost — consider the Disney Bundle

If there's any chance at all that you might also subscribe to Disney Plus or Hulu, then you absolutely must check out the bundle that gets you both of those services along with ESPN Plus for a single price.

It's called the Disney Bundle, and it gets you Disney Plus, the basic Hulu subscription and ESPN Plus all for a single price of just $13.99 a month. If you subscribed to each one separately you'd pay $21.97 per month, so it's a saving of $7.98.

That gets you all the incredible content on Disney Plus, including films and shows from the world of Star Wars — The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian — the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, which includes the excellent WandaVision and Loki. There's also Pixar, Nat Geo and of course the rest of the Disney universe. You get all that, plus Hulu and ESPN Plus.

And it gets even better.

If you're looking for a new way to stream live TV, you can add Hulu With Live TV to your bundle and make the ESPN+ cost make even more sense. That bundle costs $69.99 a month. So now you have ESPN Plus, Disney Plus, and the basic Hulu on-demand service, plus Hulu With Live TV, which gets you dozens of live streaming channels.



That's just about the most cost-effective ESPN Plus deal there is.