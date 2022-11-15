Fite TV: price, sports, app, supported devices and everything to know

If you're interested in watching combat-related sports online, you've probably already heard of Fite TV. The online video platform plays host to loads of boxing, MMA and pro wrestling, as well as sports that aren't combat-focused like soccer and rugby. Heck, there's even some music and podcast coverage too.

Fite offers pay-per-view matches as well as its own subscription service called Fite TV Plus, which lets you stream exclusive events, catch up via an on-demand library and removes ads from the Fite TV experience.

While ESPN Plus, FuboTV and even Prime Video sports channels might be bigger names in terms of sports streaming services, Fite TV is more affordable than many competitors and has a more comprehensive offering in its specific niche.

So if you're interested in using Fite TV, or in subscribing to Fite TV Plus, this guide will help you get your head around the combat streaming service.

Fite TV price

While Fite TV is available in various countries around the world, its prices are all listed in US dollars regardless of where you live — you'll pay a price converted from this cost into your own currency.

Fite Plus costs $4.99 or equivalent per month, or $49.99 per year, which is the price of 10 months.

However many of the matches on Fite TV are pay-per-view, so whether or not you're subscribed to Fite TV Plus, you still need to pay to stream them (though some are totally free).

Prices range from $10 to $30 (or equivalent) depending on the profile of the match, with shows like Impact Wrestling falling at the low end of that spectrum and boxing match-ups like Floyd Mayweather Jr vs Deji costing a lot more.

You can find out the price of a stream by heading to Fite TV's schedule here (opens in new tab).

Fite TV sports

So what sports does Fite TV offer?

In the combat sphere, boxing is a key one, with both bare knuckle and gloved matches. There are plenty of pro wrestling matches too, while Fite also hosts MMA fights. Sometimes, the platform combines sports for a show, so you could pay for a stream and end up seeing three different types of fight.

Outside of combat, Fite offers a few different types of games. There's the odd soccer match, generally international friendlies. Rugby is something shown quite a bit, with all the Rugby League World Cup games (men's, women's and wheelchair) airing on the platform.

Finally, Fite shows some music streams too. These are sporadic and are often paired with fighting themes (Fight Music Show is an ongoing series it has), but there's also streams of festivals like The West Coast Music Festival. Lots of these are free to Fight Plus subscribers.

Fite Plus

Fite Plus is Fite TV's paid subscription service, which provides a few extra perks for hardcore fans of the sports offered by the site.

We've already gone over the monthly and annual price of the service above, and you can see it again below to stop you scrolling up. There's also a seven-day free trial if you want to test the service first.

So what exactly does Fite Plus get you?

First, certain items on the Fite Schedule are exclusive to Fite Plus subscribers, so only people who pay can stream these live. Fite states that there are over 1,000 hours of this every year.

There's also a library of on-demand videos of past matches, with Fite saying that there's more than 4,000 hours of fights to catch up on, and obviously this number only grows over time. This comes from over 200 different sports organizations.

Finally, Fite Plus removes adverts from the Fite website, making the user experience a little bit cleaner.

Fite TV app

If you want to watch Fite TV on the go, one of the most popular methods is via the smartphone app.

You can see the Google Play Store listing here (opens in new tab), if you have an Android phone or tablet, or the Apple App store listing here (opens in new tab) for if you have an iPhone or iPad.

The app lets you view the same live and on-demand sports as the website does, though it's worth pointing out that app reviews are mixed. Users on both the Play Store and App Store complain about lag, a hard-to-navigate user interface and bugs, though overall the app does have a good rating.

Fite TV supported devices

Aside from watching Fite TV via its website or app, there are a few other ways you can catch up on its live sports.

If you have a streaming gadget like an Amazon Fire stick or Roku TV or device, or a smart TV, you can download the Fite app there to watch. Casting, like using Chromecast or another equivalent device, also works.

If you have PS4 or PS5, you'll find there isn't an app for you — instead, you have to use the console browser to stream Fite videos. On Xbox One or Series S/X it's slightly less inconvenient, but there's still no app: you have to use the console's TV Connect Wizard and open the Fite app on your phone while both are connected to the same Wi-Fi network, to cast from your mobile.

Fite TV FAQs

Is Fite TV free? Fite TV does offer select games, matches and shows for free. These are generally its smaller matches, as well as podcasts and music shows. Most Fite TV games are pay-per-view though, so you do have to shell out to stream them. Fite Plus isn't free either, though you can get a seven-day trial.

Can multiple people watch on Fite TV? If you're paying up to $30 to stream a boxing match for example, you may want to get your money's worth by sharing the stream with people. Of course, you can invite people around to watch the fight with you, and that's perfectly okay. However you can't share the video with other people over the internet — it'll be tied to your account once you buy it. You can invite a friend, and both you and them will get Fite credits towards streams. To do this go to your account settings, select Watch Free PPV and select to invite a friend.