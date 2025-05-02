How to watch Garcia vs Romero: stream the Fatal Fury: Times Square boxing event online or on TV

Two of America's biggest boxers go head-to-head on Friday, May 2, when Ryan Garcia and Rolly Romero jump into the ring in New York City.

The match is called Fatal Fury: Times Square, after the NYC venue that's set to host the fight, with three match-ups on the fight card for the evening.

Ryan Garcia is currently on a rebound after a series of snafus and controversies inside and outside the ring through 2024. Rolly Romero is the only person standing between him and a successful phoenix-like rise, but sports fans always love a good upset!

Boxing fans worldwide can watch Fatal Fury: Times Square around the world by pay-per-view, with a bundle pairing it with Canelo vs Scull which takes place a day after.

So if you're interested in watching Garcia vs Romero live, here's how to stream it.

How to watch Garcia vs Romero in the US

If you live in the US, the Garcia vs Romero event coverage begins at 6pm ET / 3pm PT.

You can watch the event via DAZN PPV — it's not streaming via the standard DAZN subscription but buying the PPV does give you a week's access to DAZN's offerings.

The DAZN PPV costs $59.99 to stream the event (and for that week of DAZN streaming).

If you're a fan of boxing, you'll also know that there's another Fatal Fury fight one day later: Canelo vs Scull takes place on Saturday, May 3, and DAZN is offering a bundled PPV which lets you get 50% off the second fight.

That means you can pay $90 for both Garcia vs Romero and Canelo vs Scull, as well as that DAZN trial.

How to watch Garcia vs Romero in the UK

Unlike last week's Fatal Fury match between Eubank Jr. and Benn, only one broadcaster is offering a PPV on Garcia vs Romero, and that's DAZN.

A DAZN PPV for Garcia vs Romero will cost you £21.99 for the fight. The event begins at 11 pm and will proceed into the early hours.

As in the US, there's also a bundle option which lets you get access to Garcia vs Romero and Canelo vs Scull a day later.

This costs £34.99 for both fights so it's saving you about 50% of the second PPV price. You also get the week trial of DAZN with any of the above options.

How to watch Garcia vs Romero in Australia

As you can probably guess if you've skimmed through the other sections of this article to get here, Australian boxing fans can watch Garcia vs Romero via DAZN's PPV.

The event itself is due to start at 8am ACT and that's on Saturday, May 3, not Friday as in other regions.

As in other regions, you can either buy the PPV on its own or bundled with the Canelo vs Scull fight, which will save you 50% on the second event, and you can find options to buy either below:

How to watch Garcia vs Romero everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the boxing, you might run into some problems. DAZN is airing the fight in most countries (find a full list here) but if you're somehow in an area which isn't included in the list (unlikely, given how long it is, but possible!), then you won't be able to stream it via the major PPV. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sport, show or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

Garcia vs Romero: Fight Card

Here's the full fight card for the boxing event: