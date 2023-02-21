DAZN: price, sports, app and what you need to know about the sports streaming service

A well-known streaming service for people who like watching combat sports is DAZN, but with the sports platform now pushing into more games including football, soccer and basketball (depending on where you live) it’s time to ask: what is DAZN?

One of many sports streaming services, DAZN operates in many countries around the world as a way to watch life and on-demand sports — its emphasis is on fighting, as you’ll easily find out if you visit the site home page, but it has global streaming rights to many other sports around the world.

And before you ask: 'DAZN'? Well, it's a shortened version of 'Da Zone'.

Beyond the name, you're probably wondering a lot about DAZN — how much does it costs, what sport does it offer, and how can you watch it? Don't worry, we've got you covered below.

DAZN price

Dazn is by no means a cheap sports streaming service.

In the US, the monthly plan costs you $24.99 per month, though you can reduce that to $19.99 if you lock into a year's contract. Or, you can pay for an entire year upfront, and it will be a touch more affordable at $224.99.

Compared to the $9.99 of ESPN Plus or $4.99 of Fite TV, that's a high price, and it's because of a recent price hike that increased the cost from its previous price of $9.99 monthly and $99.99 annually.

In the UK, Dazn costs £9.99 per month if you sign up for an annual contract and £19.99 per month if you don't, making the year's subscription seem like a big saving. Alternatively, there's the £99.99 annual plan — you'll have to pay upfront but it's the cheapest option.

DAZN sports

So what sports does DAZN offer? Well that's a tricky question, because it depends on region. The service is a good source for offering streaming rights to certain nations' sports to people who don't live in that region.

In the USA, its line-up includes:

UEFA Women's Champions League

Champions Chess Tour

World Boxing Super Series

King of Kings

World Snooker

Championship League Snooker

LIV Golf

In other regions, its offerings vary. For a slice of what's available, you can check on the DAZN website (opens in new tab), schedule, and use the drop-down menu at the top to see what sports can be seen in your region.

DAZN platforms

There are plenty of ways to stream from DAZN.

The streaming service has an iOS app on the App Store (which you can find here (opens in new tab)) and an Android app on the Play Store (which you can find here (opens in new tab)). There are also apps on Smart TV platforms.

Alternatively, you can simply watch on your computer browser.