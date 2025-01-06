ESPN Plus deals in 2025: how to save money on the sports streaming service

If you love to stream live sports, then you're probably looking for an ESPN Plus deal in order to help you sign up for the popular video streaming platform.

ESPN Plus is the online home of ESPN's live sports, factual programming and talk shows, but its regular monthly price of $11.99 is a little on the pricey side. However it doesn't have to be that much.

As What to Watch's resident streaming expert, I'm always keeping my eyes peeled for streaming deals to help you save money, and here we'll be looking at options for ESPN Plus. There aren't many, but there are a few.

So here's everything you need to know about ESPN Plus deals including whether there are free trials and if you can get bundle discounts.

Is there an ESPN Plus deal on right now?

There's no current ESPN Plus deal, so if you sign up right now you'll have to pay full price.

The last time ESPN Plus had a deal was over Black Friday when the price of an annual subscription was reduced to $99.99, down from $119.99.

Deals on ESPN Plus are quite rare so that was a novelty, and it suggests that maybe the streamer has changed its stance on discounts. We might see more in the future, but that doesn't change the fact that there isn't one now.

Is there an ESPN Plus free trial right now?

There used to be an ESPN Plus free trial but it's no longer offered. So if you want to try the service before you pay for it, you're out of luck. Sorry!

Is there an ESPN Plus bundle right now?

Here's where this article gets a bit more useful; there are a fair few ESPN Plus bundles that'll help you save money compared to buying services individually.

The first one that I should briefly touch on is the ESPN Plus annual plan; costing you $119.99 for a year, it roughly costs you the same as ten months of a subscription, giving you an extra two for free.

Next we get to the Disney Bundle; this combines Disney Plus, Hulu and, on its higher tiers, ESPN Plus too. For sports you'll want Trio Basic, costing $16.99 per month, or Trio Premium, for $26.99 per month, which lets you stream from Disney Plus and Hulu without ads.

For context the ad-enabled tiers of the three plans would usually cost you $31.97, so you're saving a lot of money. If you already subscribe to Disney or Hulu, or are considering doing so, this is a good money-saver.

Another option which is coming up in the future is Venu Sports. This streaming service, which is set to cost $42.99 monthly, is set to combine ESPN Plus with all sports broadcast by Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Venu Sports hasn't launched yet and we don't quite know when it will, but we expect it to very soon. When it comes, we'll have more information on what it'll actually show.

ESPN Plus deals: FAQs

How much is an ESPN Plus subscription? Ignoring deals, how much do you normally need to pay for ESPN Plus? ESPN Plus costs $11.99 per month while its annual plan costs $119.99 per year.

If you're currently an ESPN Plus subscriber, you're able to upgrade to the Disney Bundle with ease. Hopefully that'll also be the case with Venu Sports but we'll have to wait to see.