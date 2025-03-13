F1 2025 on ESPN Plus: which Formula 1 races are streaming and what else the streamer offers to F1 fans

If you've been considering different ways to stream races from the 2025 Formula 1 season, then one of the first options you've probably been looking into is the sports streaming service ESPN Plus.

If that's you, and you think ESPN Plus is your option for streaming all of the F1 2025 races, then it's a good job to do your research and work out exactly what you're getting.

That's because, while it's one of the best streaming services for F1 fans, ESPN Plus will only be showing certain races, though it'll be offering extra features to subscribers for other events too.

That's a bit cryptic, isn't it! I'll explain more in this guide detailing everything you need to know about streaming F1 2025 races on ESPN Plus.

What is ESPN Plus?

For those of you who don't know, ESPN Plus is the streaming service of broadcaster ESPN, which is owned by Disney.

It lets you live stream plenty of live games and also hosts plenty of factual shows, including the acclaimed 30 for 30 and other ESPN shows. You can watch ESPN Plus on your TV, iPhone, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire TV or on other smart devices.

A subscription to ESPN Plus costs $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year, but there are ways to save including the occasional ESPN Plus deal, and the Disney Bundle which combines multiple streaming services for an overall discount.

Can you stream live F1 races on ESPN Plus?

Now to business: can you live stream F1 races on ESPN Plus? You can, but not all of them.

ESPN Plus is set to offer live streams of a select few F1 races, and these are all set to be the ones that show on the ABC channel, not ESPN.

Here's the list of ABC-broadcast Formula 1 races according to ESPN:

Sunday, May 4 — Miami Grand Prix Sunday, May 25 — Grand Prix de Monaco Sunday, June 15 — Grand Prix du Canada Sunday, October 19 — United States Grand Prix Sunday, October 26 — Grand Premio de la Ciudad de Mexico

That's only five races that your ESPN Plus subscription will let you live stream. However there are other perks to signing up.

What will ESPN Plus show during other F1 races?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

ESPN Plus won't exactly crash when other races are going on, and there are still some extras you'll get for subscribing.

Firstly, lots of practice races, qualifiers and talk shows about each Grand Prix will stream on ESPN Plus, but that's not all.

For every single race (ESPN Plus-aired on not), the app will host two useful extra features.

For one, you'll be able to watch live streams from in-vehicle cameras, to see the race for a whole new angle. The other useful feature is track stats, so you can see how racers are faring and where they are on a map of the track. So these two features could help an ESPN Plus-subscribed F1 fan get a lot more out of the racing experience.

I should also point out, for Formula 2 races, that all F2 2025 races will be on ESPN Plus.

How else can you watch F1 races?

If you were hoping that ESPN Plus would be a one-stop shop for streaming all of the F1 2025 races, I'm sorry to disappoint you.

Instead, the races are airing on ESPN cable channels. Of the 24, five will air on ABC (and also be on ESPN Plus). Of the remaining 19, 11 will be on ESPN and 8 will be on ESPN2.

Streaming fans can cut the cord and use a live TV streaming service to watch from these channels. The cheapest option is Sling TV Orange but Hulu with Live TV, Fubo and DirecTV will also let you see them.