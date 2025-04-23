How to watch the 2025 NFL Draft on ESPN Plus

Here’s a look at all the NFL Draft content available for ESPN Plus subscribers.

After countless mock drafts, the 2025 NFL Draft is upon us, as it takes place live from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., Thursday, April 24, through Saturday, April 26.

If you’re looking forward to seeing what players your favorite team adds over the weekend and are wondering if you can watch the 2025 NFL Draft on ESPN Plus, the answer is yes, though it will be a little different than ESPN’s primary NFL Draft coverage. We’ll explain more about that below.

To the casual observers, the NFL Draft appears to just be hours of names being read; not exactly the most exciting thing in sports (especially as the NBA playoffs and NHL playoffs are going on right now as well). However, NFL fans have come to love the draft as they get to find out which of college football’s best players they are adding as they renew their hope that maybe their team can be the one to win the Super Bowl next year.

While NFL Draft coverage is going to be available on ESPN, ABC and The NFL Network, let’s dive in on how you can watch the 2025 NFL Draft if you’ve cut the cord on cable/live TV providers and watch the proceedings on ESPN Plus.

How to watch the 2025 NFL Draft on ESPN Plus

All you need to watch ESPN Plus’ coverage of the NFL Draft is to be a subscriber to ESPN Plus. There are a handful of options that will allow you to get access to the sports streaming platform.

The first is you can sign up for ESPN Plus directly as a standalone service. But there are also options to bundle ESPN Plus with other streaming services. For instance, you can bundle Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus for a single monthly cost of $16.99 (with ads, for no ads it costs $26.99). If you decide to subscribe to Hulu with Live TV, you also automatically get ESPN Plus as part of the deal.

As for where you can watch ESPN Plus, the streaming service is compatible on web browsers, iPhones/iPads, Apple TV; Android phones, tablets and TV; Amazon Fire tablet and Amazon Fire TV; Chromecast; Cox Contour TV and Contour Stream Player; LG Smart TVs; PlayStation; Roku; Samsung Tzien Smart TVs; Xbox; Xfinity Flex and X1 TV Box; and Xuomo TV and XiOne Box.

NFL Draft on ESPN Plus programming

The primary ESPN Plus NFL Draft coverage is going to be The Pat McAfee Show Draft Spectacular. Hosted by TV personality Pat McAfee and featuring analysts Darius Butler, Connor Campbell, Tone Diggs, A.J. Hawk and Ty Schmit, as well as additional guests, will cover all 32 picks of the first round on April 24 from Green Bay. The live stream begins at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. (It is also available to watch on YouTube, TikTok and the ESPN app.)

ESPN Plus will also have nightly recaps of the NFL Draft on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, covering the main highlights from each night of the draft.

Following the draft’s conclusion on Saturday, April 26, ESPN’s NFL draft guru Mel Kiper will give each team a draft grade exclusively on ESPN Plus, while fellow analysts Matt Miller and Jordan Reid will offer their takes on the steals and surprises of the entire NFL Draft.

If you’re looking for some extra insight ahead of the NFL Draft, ESPN Plus also has videos focusing on individual positions, team notes and ESPN-created mock drafts available to watch.

