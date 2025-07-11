Netflix adds new Tyler Perry comedy to its repertoire, and this time Madea is going international

The crown jewel in Tyler Perry’s collection is getting another installment in the franchise, as the Hollywood multi-hyphenate debuts Madea's Destination Wedding today, July 11, on Netflix.

This comedy follows in the footsteps of Perry's other recent Netflix movie, the much-talked-about Straw.

Madea’s Destination Wedding is Perry’s official 13th Madea movie according to Netflix’s Tudum . This time it takes the titular character outside of the US to the Bahamas for a destination wedding.

Specifically, as laid out in the movie’s synopsis: "Madea’s nephew Brian (also played by Perry) and his ex-wife Debrah (Taja V. Simpson) are shocked to learn their daughter Tiffany (Diamond White) is engaged to a rapper she met on a yacht — and the wedding is in two weeks. Madea and her crew head to the Bahamas, where familial tensions and hijinks ensue."

Diamond White and Xavier Smalls in Madea's Desitination Wedding (Image credit: Perry Well Films 2/Courtesy Netflix)

Now if you’re like me, then you may be asking yourself a very important question: how in the world can Madea qualify for a passport to travel outside of the country, given her alleged lengthy rap sheet?

She’s talked about her brushes with the law in nearly all of her stints on the big screen, even being hauled to court in Madea’s Family Reunion and spending time in confinement in Madea Goes to Jail. I hope this will be a plot point that will be dealt with fairly early, so it doesn't linger over the whole movie as a mystery.

Perry is joined in this new Madea project by a familiar face to his fans and Netflix subscribers, Xavier Smalls, who plays Zavier in the movie. Smalls has caused quite the stir in Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black, where he plays Angel, an exotic dancer who is caught up in a world of lies, trafficking and murder. Beauty in Black season 1 is now streaming on Netflix and season 2 of the series debuts on September 11.

Again, Madea’s Destination Wedding is now streaming exclusively on Netflix. For those interested in watching, you’ll need a subscription to the streaming service. Currently, Netflix offers several options for would-be subscribers.