I’ve watched all the Madea movies, and I have one question about Madea's Destination Wedding

From Madea’s debut on the big screen in Diary of a Mad Black Woman back in 2005 to Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming in 2022, I’ve seen every movie the funny matriarch has been in and am well-acquainted with her story. So, as I prepare myself to watch Netflix’s new Madea’s Destination Wedding, premiering on July 11, I have one big question about the latest installment in Perry’s franchise.

Backing up for a moment, let’s get into the plot of Madea’s Destination Wedding. As stated by Netflix’s site Tudum, the synopsis for the comedy reads as follows:

“Madea’s nephew Brian (also played by Perry) and his ex-wife Debrah (Taja V. Simpson) are shocked to learn their daughter Tiffany (Diamond White) is engaged to a rapper she met on a yacht — and the wedding is in two weeks. Madea and her crew head to the Bahamas, where familial tensions and hijinks ensue.”

My question is: how is Madea able to get a passport to travel internationally for the matrimonial festivities?

If you’re familiar with the Madea character, then you know very well that she’s no stranger to breaking the law and has somewhat of an intimate relationship with law enforcement. She’s historically talked about having warrants for her arrest at different times over the years, and she was even locked away in confinement in Madea Goes to Jail, though that was circa 2009, and she was released after a prosecutorial scandal was revealed.

While I’m not a legal expert by any means, I assumed that someone with Madea’s extensive record wouldn’t be granted a passport. Heck, looking at this sneak peek of Madea’s Destination Wedding below, even Madea is hesitant about whether applying for a passport is wise, given her moments being on the wrong side of the law.

Having done a little research, apparently, a person having a lengthy arrest record doesn’t automatically disqualify them from being eligible to obtain a passport to travel outside of the US. Looking a little deeper into the matter, though, the US government will deny an application for a passport if a person has open warrants. So perhaps Madea doesn’t have any open warrants.

But then there’s this other element. Even if Madea didn’t have any open warrants and was able to get a US passport, the Bahamian government has the right to refuse a person entry based on criminal history at their discretion.

With all that being said, I guess I’ll just have to watch the new Madea movie to see how this all pans out. Additionally, I’d be remiss if I didn’t point out that I’m fully aware this is just a movie, so I don’t have to take things seriously. I was just curious.

Again, Madea’s Destination Wedding streams exclusively on Netflix. For those interested in watching, you’ll need a subscription to the streaming service.

