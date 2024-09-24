Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the new drama series
Two worlds collide in a high-stakes story of family drama, corruption, greed and survival.
Following in the footsteps of projects like A Jazzman’s Blues and Mea Culpa, Netflix readies to deliver another Tyler Perry production in Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black. This time the streaming service and Perry present to subscribers a drama series.
Set in Atlanta, the show follows two women from two different worlds who find their worlds collide in a high-stakes web of deceit, corruption and money. As with many of Perry’s works, the series also sees a healthy amount of family drama at the center of it all, which is bound to lead to jaw-dropping moments and astonishing plot twists. Interested in learning more?
Here’s everything we know about Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black.
Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black release date
The 16-episode first season of Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black will debut on Netflix in two parts. Part one of the series premieres on Thursday, October 24, while part two premieres at a later date. Once more information about part two’s release is announced, we’ll pass along the update.
Those hoping to watch the series need a subscription to the streaming service. Currently, Netflix offers several options for would-be subscribers.
Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black cast
Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black stars Taylor Polidore Williams as Kimmie and Crystle Stewart as Mallory, the two women at the heart of this story who find their worlds intersect. Williams was previously in things like Snowfall, All American: Homecoming and Tyler Perry’s Divorce in Black. Stewart is a familiar face from things like For Better or Worse, Acrimony and Too Close to Home.
The women are joined by some Hollywood vets in Richard Lawson and Debbi Morgan. Here is a full list of the rest of the cast.
- Amber Reign Smith (The Oval) as Rain
- Ricco Ross (Phoenix) as Horace
- Debbi Morgan (Divorce in the Black) as Olivia
- Richard Lawson (For Colored Girls) as Norman
- Steven G. Norfleet (Ruthless) as Charles
- Julian Horton (Bruh) as Roy
- Terrell Carter (Empire) as Varney
- Shannon Wallace (Divorce in the Black) as Calvin
- Bryan Tanaka as Officer Alex
- Joy Rovaris (Bobbi Kristina) as Gillian
- Xavier Smalls (Madea’s Destination Wedding) as Angel
- Charles Malik Whitfield (If Loving You is Wrong) as Jules
- Tamera “Tee” Kissen (White Men Can’t Jump) as Body
- Ursula O. Robinson (Divorce in the Black) as Delinda
- Ashley Versher (This is Me…Now) as Lena
- George Middlebrook (Undying Love) as Officer Trackson
Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black plot
Here is a synopsis of the series as provided by Netflix site Tudum:
"The new series follows two women on very different life trajectories on a collision course toward each other. Taylor Polidore Williams (Divorce in the Black, Snowfall) plays Kimmie, who struggles to make ends meet after her mother kicks her out, while Mallory — played by Crystle Stewart (For Better or Worse, Acrimony) — finds success running her own business. Eventually, they find themselves entangled in each other’s lives.
"Set in Atlanta, the story brings together a wealthy Black family atop a hair care dynasty and an exotic dancer caught up in the seedy underbelly of a famed Magic City strip club."
Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black trailer
Take a look at the trailer for Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black below.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities. When he’s not writing as Terrell, he’s writing under his pseudonym Tavion Scott, creating scripts for his audio drama podcasts. Terrell is a huge fan of great storytelling when it comes to television and film. Some of his favorite shows include The Crown, WandaVision, Abbot Elementary and Godfather of Harlem. And a fun fact is he's completely dialed into the TLC 90 Day Fiancé universe.