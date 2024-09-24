Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the new drama series

Following in the footsteps of projects like A Jazzman’s Blues and Mea Culpa, Netflix readies to deliver another Tyler Perry production in Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black. This time the streaming service and Perry present to subscribers a drama series.

Set in Atlanta, the show follows two women from two different worlds who find their worlds collide in a high-stakes web of deceit, corruption and money. As with many of Perry’s works, the series also sees a healthy amount of family drama at the center of it all, which is bound to lead to jaw-dropping moments and astonishing plot twists. Interested in learning more?

Here’s everything we know about Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black.

The 16-episode first season of Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black will debut on Netflix in two parts. Part one of the series premieres on Thursday, October 24, while part two premieres at a later date. Once more information about part two’s release is announced, we’ll pass along the update.

Those hoping to watch the series need a subscription to the streaming service. Currently, Netflix offers several options for would-be subscribers .

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black cast

George Middlebrook, Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black (Image credit: Calvin Ashford/Netflix)

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black stars Taylor Polidore Williams as Kimmie and Crystle Stewart as Mallory, the two women at the heart of this story who find their worlds intersect. Williams was previously in things like Snowfall, All American: Homecoming and Tyler Perry’s Divorce in Black. Stewart is a familiar face from things like For Better or Worse, Acrimony and Too Close to Home.

The women are joined by some Hollywood vets in Richard Lawson and Debbi Morgan. Here is a full list of the rest of the cast.

Amber Reign Smith (The Oval) as Rain

Ricco Ross (Phoenix) as Horace

Debbi Morgan (Divorce in the Black) as Olivia

Richard Lawson (For Colored Girls) as Norman

Steven G. Norfleet (Ruthless) as Charles

Julian Horton (Bruh) as Roy

Terrell Carter (Empire) as Varney

Shannon Wallace (Divorce in the Black) as Calvin

Bryan Tanaka as Officer Alex

Joy Rovaris (Bobbi Kristina) as Gillian

Xavier Smalls (Madea’s Destination Wedding) as Angel

Charles Malik Whitfield (If Loving You is Wrong) as Jules

Tamera “Tee” Kissen (White Men Can’t Jump) as Body

Ursula O. Robinson (Divorce in the Black) as Delinda

Ashley Versher (This is Me…Now) as Lena

George Middlebrook (Undying Love) as Officer Trackson

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black plot

Here is a synopsis of the series as provided by Netflix site Tudum:

"The new series follows two women on very different life trajectories on a collision course toward each other. Taylor Polidore Williams (Divorce in the Black, Snowfall) plays Kimmie, who struggles to make ends meet after her mother kicks her out, while Mallory — played by Crystle Stewart (For Better or Worse, Acrimony) — finds success running her own business. Eventually, they find themselves entangled in each other’s lives.

"Set in Atlanta, the story brings together a wealthy Black family atop a hair care dynasty and an exotic dancer caught up in the seedy underbelly of a famed Magic City strip club."

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black trailer

Take a look at the trailer for Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black below.