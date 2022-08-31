A Jazzman’s Blues: release date, trailer and everything we know about the Tyler Perry drama

It’s not every day that a writer can say that they were able to bring to life on screen the very first thing that they’ve written. Fortunately for Hollywood titan Tyler Perry, A Jazzman’s Blues fulfills a career-long vision he’s had for a project he’s been working on for three decades. Speaking with the Netflix site Tudum (opens in new tab), Perry says:

"This is the very first thing that I wrote and I’ve waited a long time to make it. But it is happening at the right time because it was meant for Solea Pfeiffer and Joshua Boone to do, and it gave me time to grow as a director."

So just what can would-be viewers expect to see in the new film? Here’s everything we know about A Jazzman’s Blues.

A Jazzman’s Blues premieres in the US and UK exclusively on Netflix on Friday, September 23. If you’re interested in watching the film, you’ll want to be sure you have a subscription to the streaming service. Currently, Netflix offers a few membership options for interested parties to choose from.

We should note that prior to its wide release, the film will make its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival.

What is A Jazzman’s Blues about?

Solea Pfeiffer and Joshua Boone in A Jazzman's Blues (Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix describes the plot of A Jazzman’s Blues by stating the following:

"A Jazzman’s Blues tells a story of forbidden love that unfolds in the Deep South across 50 years, from 1937 to 1987. A sweet-tempered young musician (Joshua Boone) and a troubled soul with a few secrets (Solea Pfeiffer) have an on-again, off-again romance, woven through a narrative of a family of musicians."

A Jazzman’s Blues cast

The actors at the heart of this love story may not yet be household names as A Jazzman’s Blues marks their biggest roles. Starring as the woman with the "troubled soul" is actress Solea Pfeiffer. Pfeiffer has previously been featured in episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm, Scandal and The Good Fight. Playing the "sweet-tempered musician" is Joshua Boone. Boone has previously made appearances in Downtown Girls, Law & Order: SVU and MacGyver.

Joining these two in A Jazzman’s Blues are a few actors that are sure to be recognizable to those that are up to date with the current TV landscape. Ryan Eggold (New Amsterdam), Amirah Vann (Queen Sugar) and Milauna Jackson (Animal Kingdom) all make appearances in the film.

A Jazzman’s Blues trailer

While Tyler Perry has grown a lot of notoriety for his comedic movies such as those in the Madea franchise, his dramatic works tend to see him shine even more as a writer. Based on the trailer, A Jazzman’s Blues looks like it will serve as further proof of this sentiment.

A Jazzman’s Blues director

As one of the most influential people in Hollywood these days, Tyler Perry almost needs no introduction. The writer/actor/director has made quite the splash in the entertainment industry on the backs of his Madea films and television spinoffs. However, he certainly isn’t just limited to that franchise. He’s also written and directed TV series like Sistas and The Haves and Have Nots and movies such as The Family that Preys and Why Did I Get Married?.