Queen Sugar season 7: release date and everything we know about the Ava DuVernay drama

It’s hard to believe that Queen Sugar is entering its final chapter. For the past few years, viewers have fallen in love with the show for its relatable family dynamics, its navigation of Black culture (particularly in the south) and its ability to interweave at times divisive topics into the fabric of a very well-written drama.

Reflecting on the past seven seasons of the show, series creator Ava DuVernay had this to say in a statement shared on Oprah Daily (opens in new tab):

"To write and produce seven seasons of a modern drama centered on a Black family is a radical act in our industry and a triumph that has far exceeded every hope I held. Now I feel strongly that the story, which began as a sunrise of a suggestion from Oprah, is ready for its sunset as a dream fully realized. Queen Sugar has been one of the true joys of my career, and my gratitude is buoyant and boundless."

With that, here’s everything we know about Queen Sugar season 7.

Queen Sugar season 7 premieres on OWN on Tuesday, September 6, at 8 pm ET/PT. The season is believed to be a total of 13 episodes.

To date, there is no official word as to when and where the final season will become available in the UK. However, as that information becomes available, we’ll be sure to pass it along.

Queen Sugar season 7 cast

Kofi Siriboe, Dawn-Lyen Gardner, Rutina Wesley as Ralph Angel, Charley and Nova in Queen Sugar (Image credit: OWN)

All the major players of the Bordelon family (and extended family) are expected to return for season 7. Given each of the characters had a lot going on in their TV lives, this is good news for fans needing to see some type of "closure" for each of them. Here is the list of actors that make up the ensemble cast.

Rutina Wesley (True Blood, Outsiders) as Nova Bordelon

Dawn-Lyen Gardner (God Friended Me, Luke Cage) as Charlotte “Charley” Bordelon West

Kofi Siriboe (Insecure, Girls Trip) as Ralph Angel Bordelon

Nicholas L. Ashe (Custody, Are We There Yet?) as Micah West

Bianca Lawson (Save the Last Dance, Vampire Diaries) as Darla Sutton

Tina Lifford (Scandal, The Rookie) as Violet Bordelon

Omar J. Dorsey (When They See Us, Genius) as Hollywood Desonier

Henry G. Sanders (DMZ, Selma) as Prosper Denton

Timon Kyle Durrett (Cheaper By the Dozen, Stuck with You) as Davis West

Ethan Hutchinson (Secrets of Sulphur Springs, The Tragedy of Macbeth) as Blue Bordelon

Queen Sugar season 7 plot

While an official synopsis for season 7 has not yet been released, based on the season 6 finale there are a number of storylines to explore in the future episodes. For example, now that Charley and Davis have moved beyond their past relationship traumas and are heading down the path of marriage once again, one has to wonder if their “love bubble” will continue to expand or burst. After all, Charley’s future congressional run is bound to bring more attention to the couple, so it's yet to be seen if the increased scrutiny will drive the couple together or apart.

Speaking of couples, new pair Nova and Dominic (McKinley Freeman) should have quite the exciting dynamic to explore. There was a lot of build-up in season 6 that the two would get together, and now that it has happened, it will be interesting to see what’s next. The Bordelon family is an extremely close bunch. Will Dominic fit in, or feel overwhelmed?

Pivoting a bit, the new baby girl welcomed by Ralph Angel and Darla last season should present an intriguing shift for the couple, especially given the recent financial constraints the husband and wife have faced. Having had his crops poisoned last season and the farm now being declared a historical site, there are a lot of questions about what this means for Ralph Angel’s career moving forward.

Of course in season 7, viewers can also expect to see the always-evolving relationship between Hollywood and Vi, the continued adulting journey of Micah and young Blue trying to figure out his place as a new big brother.

Queen Sugar season 7 trailer

An official trailer has not yet been released for season 7. However, we anticipate one will become available soon as we near the season premiere. Once it’s released, we’ll place it here.

How to watch Queen Sugar season 7

Queen Sugar is an OWN Original series. Those interested in watching season 7 live will need to make sure that have a subscription to the network via their cable/satellite provider. If you’ve cut ties to traditional cable/satellite TV, you can still watch episodes live if you have a subscription to a live TV streaming service such as FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

As of now, it appears that those hoping to watch season 7 episodes on demand must rely on the Watch OWN App (opens in new tab). Previous seasons of the show are available to stream on Hulu.

To date, we don’t have an official word as to when Queen Sugar may become available to stream in the UK. However, a proven method for watching US shows has been using a VPN, or virtual private network.

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite show on.

From laptops to smart TVs, Amazon Fire Sticks, games consoles, and even mobile phones, you can change the address to make your device think it's in a different location to enable you to watch the things you love around the world.

ExpressVPN is one of the best VPNs out there. Not only because it is straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.