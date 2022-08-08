If you're a fan of The Vampire Diaries and you usually watch the show on Netflix, we've got some bad news: the show will be leaving the streaming service in the US in just a few weeks' time.

We've been hearing rumors that the show would be leaving the streaming service this year for some time now, but thanks to a removal notice that's appeared on the streamer in the US, we know Netflix will be saying goodbye to Mystic Falls on September 3, 2022.

The popular CW drama spawned a bunch of spin-off shows for The CW and ran for 171 episodes over eight seasons between 2009 and 2017. The final season joined the streamer in 2017, and the series has been available on Netflix ever since.

It was first speculated that the show would disappear in March 2022, exactly five years after the supernatural drama first arrive on Netflix, however this proved not to be true.

When the first four seasons of The Vampire Diaries' spin-off, The Originals, disappeared from Netflix in July, fresh rumors that The Vampire Diaries would be disappearing started to spring up once again.

Why is The Vampire Diaries leaving Netflix?

It's strongly speculated that the reason The Vampire Diaries is leaving Netflix is that all eight seasons will be making their way to HBO Max.

HBO's streaming service became the streaming home of new CW shows after ViacomCBS (now Paramount) and Warner Media's prior licensing deal with Netflix came to an end in 2019.

It should be noted that this is not confirmed, as we don't officially know where the show will be made available next. We also don't know whether the news that HBO Max and Discovery Plus are being combined into a new service by summer 2023 might mean the show heads elsewhere yet, either.

Is The Vampire Diaries leaving Netflix in every region?

The Vampire Diaries is currently available on Netflix in multiple territories, including Australia, India, Italy, the US and the UK. However, it appears that the CW show might only be leaving Netflix in the United States.

For example, the removal notice we mentioned above is not presented on UK Netflix, suggesting The Vampire Diaries is staying put for now. The show also continues to be available on Australian Netflix, despite the fact that a warning did appear last January stating the show would be disappearing from the library.