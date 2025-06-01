I'm actually not annoyed by Stranger Things' three-part release schedule for season 5—here's why

Ever since it was announced that Stranger Things would be wrapping up all of its Upside Down horror hijinks with a fifth and final season, fans of the hit Netflix series have waited with bated breath to find out exactly when they'd have to say goodbye to Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Will (Noah Schnapp), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and the rest of their favorite Hawkins, Indiana residents.

And during tonight's Netflix Tudum 2025 — the global fan event that streamed live on Netflix from Los Angeles' Kia Forum, with teasers, tidbits and more from the platform's biggest films and series — we finally got our answer: Stranger Things season 5 will hit the streamer in three bursts, as announced live by cast members Wolfhard, Schnapp and McLaughlin.

"Volume One" of the final season will drop on Wednesday, November 26 at 8pm Eastern Time; "Volume Two" to follow on Thursday, December 25 at 8pm ET; and "Volume Three" to wrap things up on Wednesday, December 31 at 8pm ET.

Stranger Things 5 | Date Announcement | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

That multi-part release schedule follows the precedent set by season 4, which was released in two "volumes" on May 27, 2022, and July 1, 2022, respectively. And while the split-season release model has its critics among Netflix subscribers — who've had to not-so-patiently wait to see how shows like Emily in Paris, Outer Banks and Bridgerton ended after their recent multi-part seasons — I actually don't mind having to wait a few extra weeks to see how Stranger Things caps off its weird and wonderful run.

Stranger Things during a normal season is a densely populated and action-packed watch, so having a little breathing room between episode batches is much welcome. And given that this is the big finale of the horror-sci-fi saga, having an extended farewell gives the final season a fitting sense of occasion and ramps up the anticipation for the high-stakes series finale. Plus, it definitely helps that the wait between episodes isn't too long that viewers will feel like they're waiting around forever to find out what happens to Eleven and Co.

The fifth and final season's premiere episode is titled "The Crawl" and will pick up in the fall of 1987, which is more than a year after the events of season 4, reports Entertainment Weekly. Other episodes will be titled "The Turnbow Trap," "Sorcerer," "Shock Jock," "Escape From Camazotz," "The Bridge," and "The Rightside Up," in case that gives you any clues about the final season.

So mark your calendars for the big Stranger Thing' finale — this fan will be seated, for all three parts.