Netflix adds the most anticipated show of 2025 yet — and the final episode promises an explosive twist
Netflix has added the long-anticipated final season of its biggest-ever show.
Netflix has added Squid Game season 3 — the final installment of the streaming site's most successful series ever.
The brainchild of writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game sees debt-ridden contestants play life-or-death children’s games in the hope of winning an enormous cash prize - but for most of the contestants, taking part is the last thing they'll do.
The series became a global sensation when it debuted on the streaming service in September 2021, and since then has gone on to become the biggest show on Netflix with the first season breaking all records and the second racking up an impressive 68 million views in its premiere week.
Now, Hwang Dong-hyuk hopes fans will embrace the concluding chapter in his gripping survival saga about man’s inhumanity to man with the same enthusiasm as they have in the past.
“I poured over six years of my life into Squid Game, not counting when I first wrote the original script more than a decade ago,” shares showrunner Hwang. “I hope this third season will satisfy fans. All around the world, they’ve shown incredible love and support and I’m truly excited by their reactions.”
The third season is set to be slightly shorter than the previous two series, at just six episodes long. However, with the series coming to a chilling end, it has been promised that those six episodes are going to be packed with drama and an explosive final twist.
The dystopian drama will once again see central protagonist Gi-hun, AKA Player 456, teetering on the brink of insanity as he is thrown into even deadlier challenges - but will he manage to beat Front Man at his own game?
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Let battle commence!
All episodes of Squid Game season 3 are now available on Netflix worldwide. Seasons 1 and 2 are also available to steam.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.