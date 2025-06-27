Netflix adds the most anticipated show of 2025 yet — and the final episode promises an explosive twist

Netflix has added Squid Game season 3 — the final installment of the streaming site's most successful series ever.

The brainchild of writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game sees debt-ridden contestants play life-or-death children’s games in the hope of winning an enormous cash prize - but for most of the contestants, taking part is the last thing they'll do.

The series became a global sensation when it debuted on the streaming service in September 2021, and since then has gone on to become the biggest show on Netflix with the first season breaking all records and the second racking up an impressive 68 million views in its premiere week.

Now, Hwang Dong-hyuk hopes fans will embrace the concluding chapter in his gripping survival saga about man’s inhumanity to man with the same enthusiasm as they have in the past.

“I poured over six years of my life into Squid Game, not counting when I first wrote the original script more than a decade ago,” shares showrunner Hwang. “I hope this third season will satisfy fans. All around the world, they’ve shown incredible love and support and I’m truly excited by their reactions.”

Squid Game: Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The third season is set to be slightly shorter than the previous two series, at just six episodes long. However, with the series coming to a chilling end, it has been promised that those six episodes are going to be packed with drama and an explosive final twist.

The dystopian drama will once again see central protagonist Gi-hun, AKA Player 456, teetering on the brink of insanity as he is thrown into even deadlier challenges - but will he manage to beat Front Man at his own game?

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Let battle commence!

All episodes of Squid Game season 3 are now available on Netflix worldwide. Seasons 1 and 2 are also available to steam.