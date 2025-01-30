Squid Game season 3 release date revealed with first look pictures

Netflix has announced that its most popular series will return for the final round this summer when Squid Game season 3 lands on the streaming site on Friday, June 27, 2025.

Following the huge success of Squid Game season 1 and Squid Game season 2, which only landed in December 2024, Netflix announced last year that the biggest show in the streamer's history would be getting a third season and with the next installment coming in June, it means fans won't have to wait as long as they did for season 2 to arrive.

The news of a third series was revealed on Thursday, August 1, 2024 however, the announcement was bittersweet for fans because we also know that the third season will be the final installment.

The first season of Squid Game, which launched in September 2021, became a global sensation with over 1.65 billion viewing hours in the first 28 days. It was also the first show ever to have been watched by over 100 million Netflix accounts in that same time frame, making it Netflix's biggest show in the streamer's history.

To date, the first season has been watched by 265,200,000 viewers, and the second season, despite only being on the streaming platform for just over a month, has already been watched by 173,700,000 fans.

(Image credit: Netflix)

As well as the welcome news of a release date Netflix also shared some first-look images for season 3. The main promotional image shows the lifeless body of a player being dragged through flowers towards a black coffin with a pink bow on the top.

The other images are from the series and you can view them below in our gallery...

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix ) (Image credit: Netflix ) (Image credit: Netflix ) (Image credit: Netflix )

The cliffhanger ending of season 1 saw winner Gi-hun about to board a flight, but when he spotted the businessman who recruited him at the airport, he decided he couldn't leave.

Season 2 saw him then seek revenge from the inside and his mission took him back to the doomed island with 455 new fellow competitors. However, this time he was joined by a familiar face when his best friend Jun-bae (Lee Seohwan) signed up for the games to pay off his debts.

Sadly, Squid Game season 2 ended on a dark note when Jung-bae was killed by Front Man in front of Gi-hun leaving fans desperate to know what will happen next.

So far the only teaser we have had about season 3 is a mini clip that was seen in the credits of the final episode of season 2. It showed three players — 353, 100, and 096 — approaching the back of a creepy doll who was facing a new boy doll, and a green and red traffic light.

Could this be a hint of what is to come in the new series?