Channel 4 adds its most intense psychological thriller of the year — and it will keep you awake at night
In Flight on Channel 4 will have you gripped from the first episode.
There's some edge-of-your-seat drama landing on Channel 4 today (Tuesday, August 12) as new psychological thriller, In Flight, lands.
The six-part series, which will air today, Wednesday and Thursday evening this week and the same next week, also lands on Channel4.com as a box set, ready for you to binge at your leisure.
The series stars Coronation Street and Mr Bates vs The Post Office star Katherine Kelly, as single mum Jo Conran, who works as a flight attendant.
However, Jo's world is turned upside down when her 19-year-old son Sonny is jailed in Bulgaria for killing a lad in a drunken brawl - a murder he swears he didn’t commit.
Things take a horrifying turn when Jo’s approached by hardened gang leader Cormac (Stuart Martin), who warns her that Sonny will be killed in jail unless she uses her job as cover to smuggle vast quantities of heroin from Istanbul and Bangkok.
But as Jo’s coerced into carrying out the crime syndicate’s orders, risking everything in the process, she gets pulled into a violent world of corrupt cops and brutal assassins while desperately trying to keep her son alive. But Jo will do anything to protect her family.
Jo’s customs officer ex Dom, is possibly the only one who can help Jo out of her hellish predicament. But as the series progresses, can anyone – even Jo’s son – be trusted?
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Speaking of her new role, Katherine told us: "Jo will do anything to save her son. She’s an ordinary woman, yet by the end of episode two she’s got a gun to somebody’s head! Not only did I not expect the twists and turns, but they also came thicker and faster than any other series I've ever been in. Roller coaster is a very overused word for a thriller, but I’m struggling to think of one better!
"Every actor’s process is different, but I’m a homework kind of girl and, luckily, a friend of mine works at an airline, so I spent a day there with him. You’ve also got to let your imagination go to some dark places because it’s a dark topic. But I don’t hold on to anything, otherwise I’d just burn out. I have a good on-off switch!"
In Flight starts on Channel 4 on Tuesday, August 12 2025, at 9pm.
There are three episodes per week from Tuesday to Thursday, all at 9 pm, so the series ends on Thursday, 21 August.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.