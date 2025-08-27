TV tonight: our highlights for Thursday, August 28, including The Thursday Murder Club movie

Here's our TV tonight picks for Thursday, August 28 (for more information about what's on TV, see our TV Guide)...

The Thursday Murder Club, Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

The eagerly awaited film adaptation of Richard Osman’s debut novel –about residents of a retirement village who look into cold case murders as a hobby, then find themselves investigating a real-life killing – is finally here. The success of the best-selling book alone would have made it a must-see, but the cast and crew involved also happen to be first-class, with Home Alone and Harry Potter director Chris Columbus at the helm and stars including Dame Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan – who wouldn’t want Jane Tennison and James Bond on the case?! The cast also includes Celia Imrie, Sir Ben Kingsley, Daniel Mays and Richard E Grant.

Atomic, Sky Atlantic and Sky Showcase, 9 pm

(Image credit: Sky)

The heat is on in this five-part thriller set across North Africa and the Middle East. After drug smuggler Max (Alfie Allen) is hijacked by the mysterious JJ (Shazad Latif) while crossing the desert, the odd couple find themselves desperate for money and with only each other to rely on. Deciding to complete a job for Max’s boss, the pair aren’t aware that the antiquities they’re transporting are filled with uranium – to be used as a nuclear bomb. And there are plenty of people out to stop them, including undercover CIA agent Cassie Elliott (Samira Wiley).

New Lives in the Wild, 5, 9 pm

Ben Fogle travels to northern Thailand to meet Yidan, who, like many others, was inspired by Covid-19 to change her life. Originally from China, the 34-year-old left a high-flying city career to build a rural life from scratch on a farm, where she looks after animals and grows her own food. As always, Ben gets down to practicalities, helping her in the rice field and constructing bamboo poles for crops, but he also finds his creative side by making clay sculptures. To Ben’s surprise, unlike many of the people he meets in remote places, Yidan wants to share her way of life with others and uses social media to encourage people to join her.

My Life with the Walter Boys season 2, Netflix

Nikki Rodriguez is back as Jackie Howard for a second series of the teen drama. After spending the summer in New York, Jackie returns to Colorado, determined to repair her relationship with Alex after kissing Cole. But finding her place within the Walter family isn’t easy, especially as Alex is a changed man and Cole is slipping back into his old ways.