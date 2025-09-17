TV tonight: our highlights for Thursday, September 18, including Black Rabbit

Here's our TV tonight picks for Thursday, September 18.

Black Rabbit, Netflix

Executive producers Jason Bateman and Jude Law lead the cast of this gritty drama as two brothers, pushed to the limit by family loyalty and the pursuit of success, who get drawn into NYC’s criminal underworld. The eight-part series centres on Jake (Law), the charismatic owner of New York’s coolest restaurant and VIP lounge, Black Rabbit. Jake appears to have life sorted, but when his wayward brother Vince (Bateman) unexpectedly returns to the business he helped set up, Black Rabbit is exposed to dangers that threaten all they’ve built up. Definitely a slow-burn, but it soon gathers pace to become a gripping melting pot of drama, intrigue and shocks galore, with performances that are just magic.

Yorkshire Great and Small with Dan and Helen, 5, 8 pm

Close friends Dan Walker and Helen Skelton are setting off to discover more of Yorkshire for a second series. This time, the pair start their journey in Great Ayton, where explorer Captain James Cook grew up, before taking an electric bike ride to view the 1,049ft Roseberry Topping hill. Later, Dan pairs up with Colin the owl for a bird of prey demonstration, while Helen is blown away by the 600-year-old Carthusian monastery Mount Grace Priory – but she’s stunned to hear the reclusive monks could only speak for half an hour per week.

The Newsreader, BBC2, 9 pm

After her admission at the end of episode two of this smart drama, Helen (Anna Torv) appears to be in free fall: professionally, her show Public Eye faces the axe; privately, her therapist offers her a distressing diagnosis. Meanwhile, her former on- and off-air partner Dale (Sam Reid) is riding high, inviting the great and the good of the Australian media to his lavish birthday party. But everything takes a back seat to the breaking story of the day – political unrest in China’s capital Beijing – and this major international news finally allows new mum and put-upon producer Noelene to speak up for herself, while also capturing the sense of revolution in the air in 1989. Continues tomorrow.

Long Lost Family, ITV1, 9 pm

Presenters Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell are back for the 15th run of the heart-warming series, which begins with the emotional reunions of two sets of brothers. Lee has always believed he was a foundling, but a very different story emerges as the experts unearth his birth certificate and trace his older sibling Stephen, who shares his own childhood experiences. Meanwhile, Peter was grabbed off a moving train and out of his mother’s arms by his father when he was a baby, and has not seen his brother Trevor since. But after more than 50 years apart, the pair are being brought back together on their late mother’s birthday.

The Dog House, C4, 8 pm

Woodgreen Pets Charity’s dog behaviour and training specialist Sue is working hard as she bids to rehome three chihuahuas, Rio, Prince and Blue Boy. They’re all long-term residents of the centre, and, what’s more, they can’t bear to be apart, so it’s a complicated challenge. George and Daisy are also inseparable, and for two such tiny dogs, they need a big garden. Plus, Bailey the Brave needs to find an owner who will help him prove he’s worthy of his name.