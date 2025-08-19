TV tonight: our highlights for Wednesday, August 20, including new Destination X

Here's our TV tonight picks for Wednesday, August 20 (for more information about what's on TV, see our TV Guide)...

Destination X, BBC1, 9 pm

Get your X goggles ready, as it’s time for the first of this week’s instalments of the addictive mystery tour. While the series began in a wholesome Race Across the World mode, with apprehensive contestants excited to get to know each other and share ideas, it quickly took on more of a Traitors edge as episodes unfolded.

But there are no corners of a castle to whisper in here, just an increasingly claustrophobic bus! Tonight, host Rob Brydon sets a challenge that will test not only contestants’ memory and reflexes, but also their loyalty to each other – and can they work out if an ‘accidental’ view outside is real or not…? Continues tomorrow.

The Fortune Hotel, ITV1, 9 pm

It’s back to the Caribbean to rejoin the most stressed-out hotel residents in paradise as they take on more challenges to stay in the game and compete for that elusive briefcase holding £250,000. Tonight, host Stephen Mangan meets the guests at the pool for a fairly low-key Hotel Game before the real drama kicks off with an intense Day Trip Challenge in which they compete to build the tallest tower from cans found on the beach. Continues tomorrow.

The Darkness, Channel 4 streaming

Fans of Nordic noir should check out this six-part English-language drama which is based on Ragnar Jónasson’s novel of the same name and directed by Oscar nominee Lasse Hallström. Lena Olin plays Hulda Hermannsdóttir, an Icelandic detective inspector working in Reykjavík. About to be forced into early retirement, Hulda picks up a cold (quite literally) case which involves the discovery of a woman’s frozen body in a glacier. Pennyworth’s Jack Bannon and Shetland’s Douglas Henshall also star.

Mudtown, U&Aligi, 9 pm

Set in Newport, south Wales, this six-part thriller (previously shown in Welsh on S4C and BBC iPlayer) follows volunteer magistrate Claire Lewis Jones (Erin Richards), whose teenage daughter’s friend Ned faces arson charges after allegedly setting fire to a warehouse following an illegal rave. Things get murkier, however, when local crime boss Pete Burton (Tom Cullen) – who happens to be Claire’s childhood sweetheart – sneaks into court and menacingly warns Claire not to grant Ned bail for his own safety.