TV tonight: our highlights for Wednesday, July 16, including The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3
Also on is Bookish, a new series from Mark Gatiss
Here's our TV tonight picks for Wednesday, July 16 (for more information about what's on TV, see our TV Guide)...
The Summer I Turned Pretty, Prime Video
Netflix may have Ginny & Georgia (its third season became the most-watched show on the platform in the first week in June), but Prime Video can counter with its own heavy-hitter coming-of-age drama, based on Jenny Han’s trilogy of books The Summer I Turned Pretty. Seasons 1 and 2, which followed the love triangle between Isabel "Belly" Conklin (Lola Tung) and two brothers, Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) and Conrad (Christopher Briney), were a huge hit.
And today, the 11-part third and final season launches, with another summer beginning at Cousins Beach and Belly finding herself at a crossroads. The first two episodes are available now, with the rest being added weekly.
Bookish, U&Alibi, 8 pm (also available as box set)
London in the 1940s is a mire of scandals in this winning detective drama from Mark Gatiss. He plays Gabriel Book, an unassuming bookseller who carries a mysterious letter from Churchill that gives him permission to assist the police on their most complex cases – and this two-part opener involves a bomb site full of skeletons and a chemist who succumbed to poison. Bridgerton’s Polly Walker is also fabulous as Trottie, Book’s childhood friend, and they’re in a marriage of convenience to hide his homosexuality, illegal at the time.
Bookish is stylish, smart, poignant and perplexing, and you’ll be eager to devour every chapter.
The Doctor Blake Mysteries, U&Drama, 3 pm
Neighbours favourite Craig McLachlan stars in this murder-mystery series, set in 1950s Australia (first shown on BBC1). He plays unconventional GP Lucien Blake, who doubles as a police surgeon and returns to his home town, only to shake up the locals with forensic science after a girl’s body is found in a lake. Continues until Friday. Series one to five are available on U.
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.