TV tonight: our highlights for Wednesday, July 16, including The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3

The Summer I Turned Pretty, Prime Video

Netflix may have Ginny & Georgia (its third season became the most-watched show on the platform in the first week in June), but Prime Video can counter with its own heavy-hitter coming-of-age drama, based on Jenny Han’s trilogy of books The Summer I Turned Pretty. Seasons 1 and 2, which followed the love triangle between Isabel "Belly" Conklin (Lola Tung) and two brothers, Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) and Conrad (Christopher Briney), were a huge hit.

And today, the 11-part third and final season launches, with another summer beginning at Cousins Beach and Belly finding herself at a crossroads. The first two episodes are available now, with the rest being added weekly.

Bookish, U&Alibi, 8 pm (also available as box set)

London in the 1940s is a mire of scandals in this winning detective drama from Mark Gatiss. He plays Gabriel Book, an unassuming bookseller who carries a mysterious letter from Churchill that gives him permission to assist the police on their most complex cases – and this two-part opener involves a bomb site full of skeletons and a chemist who succumbed to poison. Bridgerton’s Polly Walker is also fabulous as Trottie, Book’s childhood friend, and they’re in a marriage of convenience to hide his homosexuality, illegal at the time.

Bookish is stylish, smart, poignant and perplexing, and you’ll be eager to devour every chapter.

The Doctor Blake Mysteries, U&Drama, 3 pm

Neighbours favourite Craig McLachlan stars in this murder-mystery series, set in 1950s Australia (first shown on BBC1). He plays unconventional GP Lucien Blake, who doubles as a police surgeon and returns to his home town, only to shake up the locals with forensic science after a girl’s body is found in a lake. Continues until Friday. Series one to five are available on U.