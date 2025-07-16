How to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3: stream the romance show online

It's the end of summer for a popular young adult romantic drama because The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 gets its final season on Wednesday, July 16.

The show centers on Belly (Lola Tung), a young girl who finds herself at the center of a love triangle each summer when she stays at her family's beach house. Two brothers are both after her, and each has their perks.

By The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, Belly has seemingly made her pick... but during her first college summer events transpire which might encourage her to change her mind.

The new series adapts the final book in Jenny Han's trilogy, 'We'll Always Have Summer', and it's set to be the final season of the hit show.

So here's how to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 when it comes out.

How to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2

If you want to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, you can do so using the Prime Video streaming services, and since it's an Amazon Original this is the only place you'll be able to see it.

Episodes will begin to hit the streamer on Wednesday, July 16 and you can find the full episode release schedule below. The first two seasons are already on Prime Video.

Prime Video is a perk of an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $14.99 / £8.99 per month or $139 / £95 for an annual pass. In the US, there's also a Prime Video-only subscription package which costs $8.99 each month.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 release information

When do episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 come out?

Season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty begins with two episodes released on Wednesday, July 16, followed by weekly releases until the finale on Wednesday, September 17.

Episodes hit Prime Video at 3 am ET/midnight PT/8 am UK.

Here's the full episode release schedule:

Episode 1 — Wednesday, July 16

Episode 2 — Wednesday, July 16

Episode 3 — Wednesday, July 23

Episode 4 — Wednesday, July 30

Episode 5 — Wednesday, August 6

Episode 6 — Wednesday, August 13

Episode 7 — Wednesday, August 20

Episode 8 — Wednesday, August 27

Episode 9 — Wednesday, September 3

Episode 10 — Wednesday, September 10

Episode 11 — Wednesday, September 17

How to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show, movie or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our rankings.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!