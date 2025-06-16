How to watch We Were Liars: stream the mystery series online

E. Lockhart's popular novel 'We Were Liars' gets its long-awaited TV adaptation on Tuesday, June 18 with the same-titled new series, We Were Liars.

Quick links Streaming: Prime Video

Free trials: Prime Video free trials

Debut: Wednesday, June 18

Episodes: 8 (all at once)

We Were Liars centers on Cadence Sinclair Eastman, a member of the youngest generation of the elite Sinclair family, and her band of friends dubbed The Liars.

While spending the summer at Cadence's grandfather's private island, a strange accident befalls The Liars, which causes their friendship to fray and important secrets to begin tumbling out.

Here's how to watch We Were Liars when it comes out.

How to watch We Were Liars

There are eight episodes of We Were Liars and all of them will air on the same day: Wednesday, June 18. No need to wait.

If you want to watch We Were Liars, you'll need to be a subscriber to Amazon Prime. That's because every episode will be available to watch using the streaming service Prime Video.

Prime Video is Amazon's streaming offering, and you have to be a subscriber to Amazon Prime to watch its movies and shows.

This costs $14.99 / £8.99 / AU$9.99 per month or $139 / £95 / AU$79 per year but by default, Prime Video has ads, and you can pay $2.99 / £2.99 per month extra for ad-free streaming. Here's how to remove commercials from Prime Video.

In some countries, you can take out a standalone Prime Video subscription, which is cheaper and gives you just the streaming services, and not the quick delivery or other perks.

How to watch We Were Liars for free

If you've never been an Amazon Prime customer before, then you'll be happy to know that there's a one-month free trial for brand-new subscribers. That means if your email address hasn't been linked to an Amazon account.

This lasts for one month and it rolls into a standard monthly subscription once it ends. It'll let you watch all of Prime Video's content and also enjoy all of the other Amazon Prime perks. Here's how to get a Prime Video free trial.