We Were Liars episode 7 recap: the teens push back

After a summer of secrets coming to light, We Were Liars episode 7 reveals what happened in the lead-up to Cady’s (Emily Alyn Lind) accident. The catastrophic event was so devastating that Cady still can’t remember everything before she was found washed up on the beach, but she is getting closer to the truth.

At the heart of the discontent during Summer 16 is the games the mothers — Penny (Caitlin FitzGerald), Carrie (Mamie Gummer) and Bess (Candice King) — continue to play as they stab each other in the back for a bigger slice of the Sinclair family inheritance. However, Cady, Johnny (Joseph Zada) and Mirren (Esther McGregor) refuse to join in with their petty antics.

When Cady confronts Harris (David Morse) about his racist views, an accident allows The Liars to spend time on Beechwood alone. Gat (Shubham Maheshwari) returns, and together they devise a plan to end the inheritance madness.

Vying for Harris Sinclair’s attention

Back in Summer 16, Cady is moping about thinking of Gat. Penny tells her daughter to get it together as the family dinner is the last opportunity to influence Harris before he revises his will. The Liars defying the recent Lemon Hunt rattled the mothers, who each want their child to be on their best behavior.

The first disapproving comment from Harris comes when Bess (Candice King) says her disgraced husband took the twins (as well as Carrie’s other son, Will) to horse camp. Harris mentions the criminal activity and bad judgment of character, immediately putting Bess on the defensive.

Bess reveals that Blake’s mother phoned her to tell her about the video of Johnny assaulting another teen. Bess also has dirt on Penny as she brings up the fixer that Penny has added to her divorce team, suggesting her sister has something to hide.

In return, Carrie (Mamie Gummer) brings up the scratches on Bess’ back that she got from having sex with Salty Dan (Tim Rozon) at the tennis court earlier that day. The dogs bark from the other room, and Penny is sent to calm them down. While Penny laces their food with their anxiety medication, she tells Cady to “stay the course” while Bess and Carrie destroy each other.

The Liars refuse to play the game

Esther McGregor and Candice King in We Were Liars (Image credit: Jessie Redmond/Prime)

Cady has other plans. Rather than turn an anecdote about missing her grandmother into point scoring, Cady brings up that lemons symbolize colonization, which she learned from Gat. “That boy” is how Harris angrily refers to Gat when Cady says she wants to travel with Gat next summer.

Another source of contention occurs when Johnny realizes that Harris made Carrie choose between covering up Johnny’s crime and getting married to the man she loves. Mirren thinks that Harris is making everyone act crazy, causing Harris to tell them all that the inheritance is no longer in play. They will each get what they have earned, and it seems like no one will be named heir to Beechwood.

A bloody confrontation

Cady follows Harris outside and calls him out for not liking Gat or Ed (Rahul Koli). Harris claims he has high standards. “White standards?” Cady responds. She points out that they would ruin his perfect blonde family portrait. Harris rejects the notion that he is a racist, but he slips on the stairs and hits his head. The emergency helicopter at the end of episode 6 was for Harris, not Cady.

On a happier note, Gat did make it back to Beechwood, and everyone is thrilled to see him. Cady sent the entire staff home because of everything they had dealt with that day, meaning for the first time ever, they have the whole island to themselves.

First, they clean up the mess left from the big dinner, and while they are doing this, Cady sneaks off to look for the will in Harris’ office (as her mother instructed). Outside, Cady talks to Gat about why he came back. He says that he loves Beechwood. Cady worries that reality has seeped into their idyllic paradise, but she sees Gat now in a way she hadn’t before.

Gat writes “Never surrender to the devil you know best” on the back of Cady’s hands, matching what was written the night of her accident.

Inside, Johnny is recreating the Tom Cruise dance scene from Risky Business using one of the ivory elephants as a microphone. Johnny slips and accidentally smashes the elephant (worth $100,000). Mirren walks in and smashes the other one, saying it is symbolic, like the much shorter haircut she has just given herself.

The Liars want to make a statement

Emily Alyn Lind, Esther McGregor and Joseph Zada in We Were Liars (Image credit: Jessie Redmond/Prime)

Penny phones with an update that Harris has a concussion and needed a few stitches, but he also needs to be transferred to Boston due to abnormalities on his CT that aren’t from the fall. The teens wonder if this is why he has been acting so erratically. However, Gat thinks Harris has always been like this.

Cady calls Harris a “racist piece of s***” and thinks it's way too late to impact his views. They wonder if their mothers are so screwed up because Harris has been playing inheritance games for a long time. Cady then reveals she found the will.

Outside by the fire, Cady tells her cousins that Bess gets the Boston house, and Carrie and Penny get a sizable quarterly stipend as long as neither remarries. Cady throws the will on the fire and doesn’t tell The Liars that Beechwood is bequeathed to Cady.

Johnny suggests they trash the house and crash Harris’ boat to give a message. Cady thinks whatever they do, Harris will cover up, but maybe they should do something bigger, like get rid of all the material things, as their moms need a lesson.

An image of Clairmont in Summer 16 cuts to Cady in the present. “There was a fire. I remember it now. We burned this place to the ground,” Cady tells Mirren and Johnny.

All episodes of We Were Liars are streaming exclusively on Prime Video.