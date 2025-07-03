The Survivors episode 5 recap: a shocking new suspect is revealed — did Julian kill Bronte?

The Survivors is a gripping new thriller series on Netflix, which is set in the stunning landscape of Tasmania and based on the bestselling novel by Jane Harper.

The show follows Kieran Elliot, whose life was changed forever 15 years ago when two people close to him drowned in a terrible storm, while a young woman also went missing.

But, as Kieran returns to his childhood home with his new family in tow, the past resurfaces when a woman is found murdered after digging into the 15-year-old mystery.

With the community once again rocked by tragedy, the investigation not only threatens to uncover old mysteries but also reveals a secret killer amongst them.

Here is everything that happens in The Survivors episode 5...

The penultimate episode opens with a flashback to Gabby and Mia arriving at a house party with older kids. Gabby wants to go and see Kieran, Toby and Finn, while Mia thinks they should just go home. Soon Gabby goes off with Finn and Toby to get a beer, leaving Mia alone.

In the present day, Verity thanks Kieran for all he has done in working out what Brian was trying to say to them. She tells him she will stay with Brian and try to get him out of jail, while he needs to go home to Evelyn Bay, get Audrey back to her mum, and to represent the family at the memorial football match for Finn and Toby.

At home, Kieran goes into Finn's room to find his football jersey so he can wear it in his memory for the football match. Mia arrives and tells him about the photo of Gabby on Finn and Toby's boat. He says lots of people went on their boat and it doesn't mean anything, but Mia disagrees and wants to tell someone about the new evidence she has found.

Olivia goes to see Ash and tells him that she took the phone to the police. He is cross, thinking that she did it for Kieran, but when she says there is still something he isn't telling her, he denies it and punches a glass door in anger as she leaves.

Who killed Bronte? (Image credit: Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025)

The police go through Bronte's phone and take Ash in for questioning. They ask him for his phone to confirm that he was at home at midnight when she was killed, and not at Bronte's house selling her weed, like his messages suggest.

Alex is convinced Brian is innocent and was trying to save Bronte, and he thinks that Ash framed him, knowing that he was a suspect, and planted the camera in his boathouse. Sue asks Alex to get forensics to see if they can get a soil match from the camera and Ash's house.

The next morning, Olivia and Kieran meet up, and she tells him she is sorry that she has always let him take the blame for Finn and Toby's deaths, and that she is sorry for calling them that day, because if she hadn't, they would still be alive.

Olivia asks Kieran if he ever wonders what their lives would have been like had that day never happened, and if they would still be together. He tells her he does sometimes, but the day did happen, and there's nothing they can do to change that. They are sitting really close and looking very intimate as Mia gets home and sees them. She is upset to see them looking so cosy, especially now she knows they were once an item, and drives off with Audrey over to Trish's house.

While she is there, she shows Trish the picture of Gabby on Finn and Toby's boat, and tells her that Gabby always used to say she was seeing an older man, but that Mia thought she was doing it to annoy her. Trish says that she could be onto something and knew her daughter had secrets, but maybe this is why she ran away. She calls Geoff to see if he knew anything about Gabby having a fling with one of the older boys, as he was their footie coach, but he has a confession to make. He tells Trish that when the boys' boat was searched after the storm, he found Gabby's backpack in the dry locker. He admits that becasue it wouldn't change a thing - Finn, Toby and Gabby would still be gone - he didn't tell anyone and threw the backpack into the sea, knowing it would wash up on the beach. He says that finding the backpack meant that they could close the investigation he was in charge of. He tells her she can report him if she wants to, but that he is convinced that Gabby drowned on that boat at the same time as Finn and Toby, leaving Trish devastated.

While Chris is at the police station looking through the Surf N' Turf CCTV that he has finally got his hands on, Verity arrives home with Brian, having got him out on bail after Kieran worked out his dad was trying to save Bronte, not kill her. Brian hugs his son as he gets out of the car, and in a rare show of affection, Verity also hugs Kieran, thanking him for helping to get his dad out of jail.

Over at Trish's house, she shows Olivia the photo of Gabby on Toby and Finn's boat, and she is shocked, promising she didn't know that her little sister was hanging around with older boys. When Trish leaves Olivia and Mia alone, Olivia apologizes to Mia for getting close to Kieran, promising that nothing is going on and that they are connected by nothing but grief.

The day of the memorial football game arrives, and the whole bay is there to remember Finn and Toby. Verity is annoyed when some of the town's residents give Brian a hard look, still convinced he is the one who killed Bronte, while Sue and Alex are there to oversee the event and watch their suspects closely.

Brian is let out on bail. (Image credit: Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025)

Julian and Verity make speeches about Finn and Toby, but while Trish listens to the community celebrate the opening of the football club house in the boys' memory, she is upset that no one is remembering Gabby.

As the footie game continues, Trish can't take it anymore and goes over the Julian and Verity, telling them that Gabby was on the boys' boat and asks what two grown men were doing with a child. She reveals all about the backpack and Geoff throwing it into the sea, stitching him up, and making a huge scene as the football grinds to a halt as the argument escalates.

Soon, everyone is fighting in the stands and also on the pitch as Ash picks a fight with Kieran, annoyed that the phone got handed in, and tells him he isn't welcome in Evelyn Bay anymore.

Later, after the fighting has died down, Ash goes to see Olivia and tells her where he really was the night Bronte was killed. He admits that seeing her with Kieran made him jealous, and so he slept with a random tourist to make himself feel better. He tells her he is sorry and did it because he has always known he isn't good enough for her. He asks what he can do to put things right, but Olivia is furious and tells him to get out and that they're over.

Back at home, Kieran gets out of the shower to find Mia packing. She tells him she has changed her flight and is going home, but wants to go alone as she needs time to think.

Meanwhile, Chris is looking at the CCTV from the Surf N' Turf and he spots Bronte having an argument with Julian out the back of the bar. He shows Sue, and she is pleased they have a new lead.

Did Julian kill Bronte?

All six episodes of The Survivors are available on Netflix now.