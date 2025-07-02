The Survivors episode 3 recap: Brian is arrested for murder, but did he kill Bronte?

The Survivors is a gripping new thriller series on Netflix, which is set in the stunning landscape of Tasmania and based on the bestselling novel by Jane Harper.

The show follows Kieran Elliot, whose life was changed forever 15 years ago when two people close to him drowned in a terrible storm, while a young woman also went missing.

But, as Kieran returns to his childhood home with his new family in tow, the past resurfaces when a woman is found murdered after digging into the 15-year-old mystery.

With the community once again rocked by tragedy, the investigation not only threatens to uncover old mysteries but also reveals a secret killer amongst them.

Here is everything that happens in The Survivors episode 3...

The third episode opens with a flashback to Finn, Toby, Kieran, Verity and Brian all on a boat together about to go diving. Finn tells Kieran that he and Toby are thinking of adding a tour of the caves to their boat trip business and asks him to go and scope it out for them. Kieran agrees, but Brian and Verity make him promise that he will go at low tide, as it is dangerous.

In the present day, Kieran and Verity paint over the graffiti on the garage. Verity notices that it is unlocked, despite Kieran promising that he locked it the previous day.

Meanwhile, the police find Marco on a campsite called Three Capes and say they want to question him about Bronte's murder; however, he runs away, and they have to chase him through the campsite. They take him in for questioning, but he refuses to answer much and denies a DNA sample. But once he has left, they put the glass he drank water from into an evidence bag.

Brian goes in to be questioned by the police later that day, and they take his DNA too. Verity is worried about what he might say due to his dementia, and so she and Kieran go with him. Brian can't remember much apart from seeing a bright light on the beach the night Brontë was killed. As the police press him for answers, he gets distressed and then confused, thinking that it is 15 years ago and Finn has just died. He tells the police he 'saw her on the beach and told her to go home as a storm was coming' but Verity explains he is confusing Bronte with Gabby, who died the same night as their son.

Meanwhile, Mia goes to see George after Trish sent her, as he was friends with Bronte. They talk about Bronte and her fixation on Gabby's death, but while they are talking, Ash turns up and starts stealing a bird bath from the garden. George goes out to confront him, but he says it was his grandmother's, just like the rest of the house. George points out that he paid for the house fair and square, but Ash is furious and tells him to go home to the mainland.

At the police station, Alex and Sue quiz a local officer about Brian, asking for his connection to Gabby. He explains that Brian was the last person to see her alive before she was swept out to sea by a freak wave. He sings Brian's praises, telling them he is an all-around nice guy and a respected community member. Sue asks who interviewed Brian 15 years ago, and he says it was a now-retired sergeant called Geoff.

Brontë's parents arrive to speak to the police about their daughter's death. They ask if she mentioned Liam or Marco to them. They have never heard of Liam, but know Marco, and it turns out Marco and Bronte didn't meet in Evelyn Bay, but in Canberra, where they dated for a bit before she broke things off.

Olivia gets home to find the house has been turned upside down by the police. She goes into Bronte's room to hide her phone somewhere, but is interrupted by the police, who have brought Bronte's parents to the house to collect some of her things. They meet, and Brotne's mum, Andrea, says that Bronte talked about Olivia all the time and thanks her for being a friend to their daughter. Olivia leaves them to it and goes to see Ash.

Olivia tells Ash that she failed to drop the phone off in Bronte's room, but Ash says that he will sort it and asks her for the phone. Sean is home and Olivia tells her that she feels bad that Bronte's parents were so nice to her when she didn't really like Bronte becasue of the way she was obsessed with digging up the past about Gabby.

She double checks that Sean was definitely with Ash the night Bronte was killed, and he says they were at home playing cards... but when she asks if that's what Ash asked him to tell the police, Ash comes out of the shower before Sean can answer.

Verity asks Kieran to go for a dive with her, but when they get there, he sees that Liam and Sean are also coming. Things are awkward between the men, but Verity encourages them to make up. At the same time, Brian is out getting ice cream with his friend Geoff, and he has a flashback to the day Gabby vanished and he recalls that she was looking for Kieran, but can't remember why.

As Verity, Kieran, Liam and Sean go diving, Kieran starts having flashbacks to the night his brother died and has a panic attack. Struggling to breathe underwater, Kieran fights to get to the surface and makes it onto the boat, but when he does, he blames Liam for messing with his oxygen tank, and they argue. Verity intervenes and Kieran gets cross with her, having flashbacks to the day she blames him for his brother's death.

Marco tries to leave the country and head to the mainland, while the police fight to get the DNA results back so they can bring him back in for questioning. As the police track his whereabouts, they hold a press conference back in Evelyn Bay. Sue asks the town for help with their investigation into Brontë's death. She asks if anyone has seen her phone, computer and camera but Ash and Olivia keep quiet about having the phone.

Bronte's mother, Andrea, stands up to speak and begs everyone for their help. Brian starts to have flashbacks and asks Verity to take him home. The lab calls Alex and tells them they have a match for the hair found in Bronte's mouth, and soon they're in the car, heading to find their suspect. At the same time we see Marco board his flight, having managed to leave the island.

The police turn up at Brian and Verity's house and it is revealed that the DNA belongs to Brian and they arrest him on suspicion of murder.

As Verity tries to stop them taking her confused husband away, things only get worse when the police search the house and find Bronte's camera in the boatshed. As Brian is driven away by the police, all Mia and Kieran can do is watch with tears in their eyes.

Did Brian kill Bronte?

All six episodes of The Survivors are available on Netflix now.