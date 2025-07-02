How to watch England vs India: live stream 2nd Test 2025 online or on TV

After a hugely enjoyable first encounter — especially for home fans — at Headingley, the five-match England vs India series heads to Edgbaston for a 2nd Test that's set to start on Wednesday, July 2. England have won the toss and elected to bowl. Keep reading for details of how to watch England vs India live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

With five centurions, 865 runs and a fast bowling masterclass from Jasprit Bumrah, India would have been justified for thinking that they had done enough to take a 1-0 series lead against their hosts.

But they hadn't banked on the pitch improving for batters into the final day and an impressive counterattack from Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley and Joe Root. Ultimately, England's batters almost made the win look like a stroll. They've already announced an unchanged team for this match, despite the inclusion of exciting seamer Jofra Archer to the squad.

The tourists' young captain, Shubman Gill, must still be scratching his head and wondering where it all went wrong. He now needs to show his leadership qualities to lift his side up, dust them down and level up the series with a win in Birmingham this week.

Ready to see what way the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy will turn next? We have all the information you need to watch England vs India live streams below — including ways to watch cricket online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch England vs India live stream 2nd Test cricket in the US

To watch England vs India stateside, you'll need access to Willow TV. It's available as part of some cable TV plans or you can watch directly through the streamer. Alternatively, you can get Willow action through the OTT streaming specialist Sling TV. The live TV streaming service Sling TV lets you stream cable channels over the internet. Best of all, there's no need to subscribe to a full Sling package to watch the cricket. On your choice of Sling's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans, you'll find Willow TV deals from only $10 per month only for live cricket.

How to watch England vs India in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to show live coverage of the England vs India Test series and the 2nd Test will be shown across its Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event channels. Daily action starts at 11 am UK from Wednesday until Sunday (assuming all five days are required).

Sky TV base packages currently start from £15 per month. You can then add the full Sky Sports suite for an additional £20. Or, for new customers, pay from £35 a month for a package that includes Sky Sports.

If you'd sooner not commit to a full Sky package, flexible Now Sports Memberships are also available for £14.99 a day or from as little as £26 a month.

How to watch England vs India in India

If you want to watch the cricket on your TV in India, you'll need access to the Star Sports Network where it will be shown in a choice of different languages.

To live stream England vs India online, your destination is the JioHotstar app. Prices start from ₹299 per month or a great value ₹899 for a whole year — that will also get you sorted for IPL live streams in 2026. You can pay more to upgrade to the platform's Premium plan to watch on more devices.

How to watch England vs India in Australia

You can watch England vs India in Australia on Fox Cricket 501, with play starting each evening at 8 pm AEST.

If you don't have Fox and want and don't wish to subscribe, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports will also show this and the other games of the series, with monthly rolling plans starting from $30 after a 7-day free trial or your first month for just one dollar.

How to watch England vs India from anywhere with a VPN

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch England vs India, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to live cricket or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our ranking of the best streaming VPNs.

What time does the England vs India 2nd Test match begin?

The five-day England vs India 2nd Test starts on Wednesday, July 2 and is scheduled to run until Sunday, July 6.

Play gets underway each morning at 11 am UK local time, which is 3.30 pm IST in India and 6 am ET / 3 am PT in the US.

1st Test: June 20-24 — Headingley, Leeds England won by 5 wickets

June 20-24 — Headingley, Leeds 2nd Test: July 2-6 — Edgbaston, Birmingham

July 2-6 — Edgbaston, Birmingham 3rd Test: July 10-14 — Lord's, London

July 10-14 — Lord's, London 4th Test: July 23-27 — Old Trafford, Manchester

July 23-27 — Old Trafford, Manchester 5th Test: July 31-August 4 — The Oval, London

All you need to know about England vs India

What are the England vs India Test squads? England: Ben Stokes (c), Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes India: Shubman Gill (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Prasidh Krishna, Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav

What is the England vs India 2nd Test venue? The 2nd Test between England vs India in 2025 is taking place at the 25,000-capacity Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham. Also the home of Warwickshire County Cricket Club, Edgbaston has been hosting Test cricket since 1902. That includes arguably one of the greatest internationals ever staged — England's dramatic 2-run win over Australia in 2005. When these sides last met at Edgbaston in 2022, the home side pulled off the biggest run chase in their history. Centuries from Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow saw them chase down an epic 371-run target to avoid losing the series.