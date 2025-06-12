How to watch the British & Irish Lions tour 2025 online or on TV from around the world

The British & Irish Lions have reformed for a new tour of rugby fixtures. The 2025 British & Irish Lions' newest tour has its first fixture on Friday, June 20 and we'll help you work out how to watch all ten games in the series.

The British & Irish Lions is a team made up of the best rugby players from England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland, and they last toured in South Africa back in 2021. In full the squad consists of 38 players, roughly a third of whom played in the last tour.

The next tour takes the British & Irish Lions to Australia where they'll play a series of Aussie and New Zealand teams including, for three tests, Australia's national team.

The matches will take place across Australia including in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth, although there's one outlier: the first match will see the British & Irish Lions face Argentina in Dublin

So if you're a keen rugby fan, here's how to watch all the matches of the British & Irish Lions tour in Australia.

How to watch the British & Irish Lions tour 2025 in the US

In the US, it'll be FloSports broadcasting the British & Irish Lions tour matches, and it'll do so via its FloRugby streaming service.

A subscription to FloRugby costs $29.99 per month so it's not cheap, but if you sign up for an entire year it drops the monthly price down to $12.49.

Beyond the British & Irish Lions tour, FloRugby offers streams of URC, EPCR, Rugby Europe, SANZAAR and more. It lets you watch live streams of matches plus replays and see live scores of various games.

How to watch the British & Irish Lions tour 2025 in the UK

The broadcaster for all of the British & Irish Lions tour matches in the UK is set to be Sky Sports. This will also be the case for viewers in Ireland.

Sky Sports will let you watch the matches via its live channels (exactly which one hasn't been confirmed at the time of writing).

You can get access to these by signing up for Sky TV with one of its Sky Sports bundles. These start at £35 for Essential TV, Sky Sports though you can pay more if you want more non-sporting channels.

How to watch the British & Irish Lions tour 2025 in Australia

There are two different ways to watch the British & Irish Lions tour matches from home, and one of them is totally free.

This free option is via Channel 9 and its streaming service 9Now, which will both air all of the Aussie-based matches of the tournament. Bear in mind, that's all of them save for the first one (and, coincidentally, totals 9).

Your other option is Stan Sport which will show all games and is expected to show the matches versus the Wallabies in 4K.

How to watch the British & Irish Lions Tour everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the British & Irish Lions tour matches, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sport, TV show or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our rankings.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

British & Irish Lions tour 2025 fixtures and times

Here's when all 10 matches of the British & Irish Lions tour take place and who they play. All matches take place at the same time except the first one, but we'll list them all separately for the benefit of people searching for one particular match.

Friday, June 20: vs Argentina

US: 3 pm ET / midday PT

UK: 8 pm

AU: 6 am AET

Saturday, June 28: vs Western Force

US: 6 am ET / 3 am PT

UK: 11 am

AU: 8 pm AET

Wednesday, July 2: vs Queensland Reds

US: 6 am ET / 3 am PT

UK: 11 am

AU: 8 pm AET

Saturday, July 5: vs New South Wales Waratahs

US: 6 am ET / 3 am PT

UK: 11 am

AU: 8 pm AET

Wednesday, July 9: vs ACT Brumbies

US: 6 am ET / 3 am PT

UK: 11 am

AU: 8 pm AET

Saturday, July 12: vs Invitational AU & NZ

US: 6 am ET / 3 am PT

UK: 11 am

AU: 8 pm AET

Saturday, July 19: vs Australia

US: 6 am ET / 3 am PT

UK: 11 am

AU: 8 pm AET

Tuesday, July 22: vs First Nations & Pasifika XV

US: 6 am ET / 3 am PT

UK: 11 am

AU: 8 pm AET

Saturday, July 26: vs Australia

US: 6 am ET / 3 am PT

UK: 11 am

AU: 8 pm AET

Saturday, August 2: vs Australia