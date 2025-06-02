How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 for free: TV channels and streaming options for fixtures around the world

Meet the new-and-improved FIFA Club World Cup; after a one-year hiatus this global club championship is back, with some big rule changes coming into play when it returns on Saturday, June 14.

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will see 32 of the best club teams from around the world travel to the USA in order to compete for top spot and it'll run for a month up until the final on Sunday, July 13.

The past FIFA Club World Cups have only seen single-digit numbers of teams, and the massive expansion to 32 will blow the tournament wide open. More importantly, it allows various confederations to send multiple teams which opens the door for upsets; you can find a full team list below.

Manchester City is the returning champion after its victory in 2023, but Real Madrid remains the dominant force with 5 victories since the tournament began in 2000. However the sheer number of rival teams in the 2025 iteration will give either team a run for its money. It'll also bring match-ups that we rarely see, between club teams from opposite sides of the globe.

It'll be a big summer event to watch for footie / soccer fans, and people will be tuning in from around the world to see the matches. So here's how to watch the FIFA Club World Cup for 2025, with broadcast options first and then fixtures and teams details below.

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in the US

Rights to broadcast the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in the US come from two broadcasters: DAZN and Warner Bros.

Let's start with DAZN, the popular sports streaming service, because this option is totally free. Each of the 63 matches in the Club World Cup can be watched via the streamer's Freemium tier, which requires you to make an account but won't cost you a penny.

Outside of DAZN, 24 of the matches will air on various TV channels owned by Warner Bros. Discovery: primarily TNT but also TBS and truTV.

These channels are included in different combinations by various cable providers but if you've cut the cord, you can use our list of the best live TV streaming services to find an alternative.

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in the UK

In a nice turn of events, the FIFA Club World Cup is going to be totally free to watch even though it's being broadcast in multiple places.

The most encompassing option is via DAZN, which will offer live streams of every single match of the event.

While DAZN is normally a paid service, that's not the case for this event. All matches will air on its Freemium tier which, as the name suggests, is free. You just need to create an account and you're good to go.

Your other option is Channel 5 which is going to show 23 of the 63 matches: a smattering from each stage including two quarter-finals, one semi-final and the final itself.

This will be on both the TV channel and online on its streaming service, also called Channel 5.

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in Australia

Unfortunately not a single Australian football club managed to find its way into the FIFA Club World Cup, with the single Oceania Football Conference slot going to Auckland City. But maybe you still want to support the Kiwis.

You'll be able to do so in three ways: DAZN, Foxtel or Kayo Sports. All will host live streams of every match.

First up: DAZN is your free option as the sports streaming service has pledged to offer every match of the Club World Cup on its Freemium tier. This is free to stream from though you'll need to make an account.

Foxtel is your TV option, but you can't get any of its packages for the FIFA Club World Cup. You'll need to be on one that includes sports coverage which is Sport, Sport + Movies or Platinum Plus.

Then there's Kayo Sports, one of the go-to Aussie sports streaming services. This costs $25 per month so it's your cheaper option, though it won't have the full list of channels beyond sports.

How to watch FIFA Club World Cup 2025 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch X, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite X or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our ranking of the best VPNs.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

Exclusive deal NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

FIFA Club World Cup fixtures

There are 63 matches in total for the FIFA Club World Cup, starting on Saturday, June 14. We'll list them all below.

Times are in ET. If you're in PT subtract 3 hours, while if you're in the UK add 5 hours and if you're in Australia it's +12 hours to ACT.

Group Stages

Saturday, June 14

8 pm: Al Ahly vs Inter Miami CF

Sunday, June 15

Midday: Bayern Munich vs Auckland City

3 pm: Paris Saint-Germain vs Atletico Madrid

6 pm: Palmeiras vs Porto

10 pm: Botafogo vs Seattle Sounders FC

Monday, June 16

3 pm: Chelsea vs Los Angeles FC

6 pm: Boca Juniors vs Benfica

9 pm: Flamengo vs Asperance de Tunis

Tuesday, June 17

Midday: Fuminense vs Borussia Dortmund

3 pm: River Plate vs Urawa Red Diamonds

6 pm: Ulsan HD vs Mamelodi Sundowns

9 pm: Monterrey vs Inter Milan

Wednesday, June 18

Brazil's Fluminense were second place in the last FIFA Club World Cup. (Image credit: Pedro H. Tesch/Getty Images)

Midday: Manchester City vs Wydad AC

3 pm: Real Madrid vs Al Hilal

6 pm: Pachuca vs Red Bull Salzburg

9 pm: Al Ain vs Juventus

Thursday, June 19

Midday: Palmeiras vs Al Ahly

3 pm: Inter Miami CF vs Porto

6 pm: Seattle Sounders FC vs Atletico Madrid

9 pm: Paris Saint-Germain vs Botafogo

Friday, June 20

Midday: Benfica vs Auckland City

2 pm: Flamengo vs Chelsea

6 pm: Los Angeles FC vs Esperance de Tunis

9 pm: Bayern Munich vs Boca Juniors

Saturday, June 21

Midday: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Borussia Dortmund

3 pm: Inter Milan vs Urawa Red Diamonds

6 pm: Fluminense vs Ulsan HD

9 pm: River Plate vs Monterrey

Sunday, June 22

Midday: Juventus vs Wydad AC

3 pm: Real Madrid vs Pachuca

6 pm: Red Bull Salzburg vs Al Hilal

9 pm: Manchester City vs Al Ain

Monday, June 23

3 pm: Seattle Sounders FC vs Paris Saint-Germain

3 pm: Atletico Madrid vs Botafogo

9 pm: Poro vs Al Ahly

9 pm: Inter Miami CF vs Palmeiras

Sunday, June 24

3 pm: Benfica vs Bayern Munich

3 pm: Auckland City vs Boca Juniors

9 pm: Los Angeles FC vs Flamengo

9 pm: Esperance de Tunis vs Chelsea

Monday, June 25

Al-Ahly were the runner-ups in the last FIFA Club World Cup. (Image credit: Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images)

3 pm: Borussia Dortmund vs Ulsan HD

3 pm: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Fluminense

9 pm: Urawa Red Diamonds vs Monterrey

9 pm: Inter Milan vs River Plate

Tuesday, June 26

3 pm: Juventus vs Manchester City

3 pm: Wydad AC vs Al Ain

9 pm: Al Hilal vs Pachuca

9 pm: Red Bull Salzburg vs Real Madrid

Round of 16

Saturday, June 28

Midday: Group A winner vs Group B runner-up

4 pm: Group C winner vs Group D runner-up

Sunday, June 29

Midday: Group B winner vs Group A runner-up

4 pm: Group D winner vs Group C runner-up

Monday, June 30

3 pm: Group E winner vs Group F runner-up

9 pm: Group G winner vs Group H runner-up

Tuesday, June 31

3 pm: Group H winner vs Group G runner-up

9 pm: Group F winner vs Group E runner-up

Finals

Friday, June 4

3 pm: QF1

9 pm: QF2

Saturday, June 5

Midday: QF3

4 pm: QF4

Tuesday, July 8

3 pm: SF1

Wednesday, July 9

3 pm: SF2

Sunday, July 13

3 pm: Final

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 teams & groups

Los Angeles FC is one of the local teams of the FIFA Club World Cup. (Image credit: Rich Lam/Getty Images)

Here's every team in the FIFA Club World Cup, broken down into the groups that they'll play in during the group stage.

Group A

Al Ahly

Inter Miami CF

Palmerias

Porto

Group B

Atletico Madrid

Botafogo

Paris Saint-Germain

Seattle Sounders FC

Group C

Auckland City

Bayern Munich

Benfica

Boca Juniors

Group D

Chelsea

Esperance de Tunis

Flamengo

Los Angeles FC

Group E

Inter Milan

Monterrey

River Plate

Urawa Red Diamonds

Group F

Borussia Dortmund

Fluminense

Mamelodi Sundowns

Ulsan HD

Group G

Al Ain

Juventus

Manchester City

Wydad AC

Group H

Al Hilal

Pachuca

Real Madrid

Red Bull Salzburg

FIFA Club World Cup stadiums and host

New York's MetLife Stadium will host the final of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. (Image credit: Al Bello/Getty Images)

The host of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 is the United States.

In total 12 stadiums will play host to matches, and they span the breadth and width of the continental US. Here's the full list, ordered by capacity.