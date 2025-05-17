How to watch the 2025 FA Cup Final online or on TV: stream Manchester City vs Crystal Palace

One of the biggest football matches of the year is due to be contested on Saturday, May 17 as Crystal Palace and Manchester United meet for the 2025 FA Cup Final.

Quick links US: ESPN Plus

UK: BBC One | iPlayer

AU: Optus Sport

Watch abroad with a VPN

Football fans can watch the FA Cup Final for free in the UK on BBC One and iPlayer. But don't worry if you're on holiday when it takes place because you can watch the FA Cup Final from anywhere with a VPN.

Manchester City has been wowing fans since its 8-0 domination over Salford City at the start of its FA Cup journey. This is the third year in a row that it's made its way to the final, losing to Man United last year but beating them the year prior.

So Crystal Palace's place in the final breaks up the Manchester derby that'd been running for two years. The London-based team hasn't made it this far in the FA Cup in 9 years, where it too was beaten by Man United, and fans will be happy to see the team reach the end at all.

As always the FA Cup Final will take place in Wembley Stadium in north London, with the massive stadium expected to see an attendance of well over 80,000 people.

If you'd rather see the match from the comfort of you're own home, here's how to watch the Manchester City vs Crystal Palace FA Cup Final online or on TV.

How to watch the 2025 FA Cup Final in the UK

The FA Cup Final is one of several sporting events that must be free to watch in the UK by law. Kick-off is at 4:30pm.

You'll be able to watch the match live on BBC One where Match of the Day will be showing. Coverage starts an hour before the match at 3:25pm and Gary Lineker will be the presenter. It's expected to run until 7:10pm as that's when Doctor Who begins.

You don't need to watch on BBC One as you can stream the FA Cup Final on any smart device via iPlayer. The BBC's free streaming service lets you live stream from its various channels which will let you see the match online.

How to watch the 2025 FA Cup Final in the US

In the US, kick-off for the FA Cup Final is at 11:30 am ET/8:30 am PT on Saturday, May 17.

You'll be able to watch the match using the streaming service ESPN Plus which has been broadcasting FA Cup games all season.

ESPN Plus can be watched on all smart devices like computers, phones, tablets or smart TVs. It costs $11.99 per month or $119.99 for an annual subscription.

However you can sometimes save money on a subscription:

How to watch the 2025 FA Cup Final in Australia

Football fans in Australia will be able to stream the 2025 FA Cup Final at the unsocial hour of 1:30am AEST in the early hours of Sunday, May 18.

The match will stream on the service Optus Sport, which has been broadcasting FA Cup matches throughout the season.

Optus Sport costs $24.99 per month or $229 per year and is available to anyone, not just people who use Optus' mobile or internet services.

How to watch the 2025 FA Cup Final everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the 2025 FA Cup Final, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sporting event, TV show, movie or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our ranking of the best VPNs.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!