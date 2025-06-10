How to watch the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025 online and on TV from around the world

The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football returns with its biggest tournament, the biennial CONCACAF Gold Cup, which begins on Saturday, June 14.

The CONCACAF Gold Cup sees 15 of the best teams from the confederation go head-to-head, plus with the controversial and confusing inclusion of Saudi Arabia as an "invited guest". Teams include the United States, returning champs Mexico and freshman team Dominican Republic.

Hosting the Gold Cup will be both Canada and the United States, with one host city in the former and 14 host locations in the latter. The stadiums are spread out across the West Coast and central USA with St. Louis being the furthest East.

With the increasing profile of soccer in the US, and the country set to co-host the 2026 World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico, it could prove a must-watch tournament for fans of the sport.

So here's how to watch CONCACAF Gold Cup matches online or on TV, depending on what's available to you, around the world.

How to watch the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025 in the US

Fox holds the rights to broadcast the CONCACAF Gold Cup matches in the US, and it's going to be showing them on three of its channels.

These are the main Fox channel as well as FS1 and occasionally FS2, although a skim of Fox's schedule shows that very few will be on this latter. Most of the USA team's matches will be on Fox though some are on FS1, and you can find Fox's official schedule here to find out about specific matches.

So you can watch the CONCACAF matches either via your cable plan, or via the Fox Sports app or website (which require you to be on a cable contract that includes the apps).

If you aren't on a cable plan that includes Fox and the two Fox Sports channels, then you can sign up to a live TV streaming service which includes them.

Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo and YouTube TV are all recommended by Fox's website as options for all three channels.

How to watch the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025 in the UK

In the UK, rights to broadcast the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025 go to Premier Sports. The broadcaster is due to air every single match of the cup to British viewers.

This is a collection of premium TV channels, and that means you need to pay to access them.

There are several ways to watch Premier Sports. It's available as its own streaming service which costs £15.99 per month or £11.99 if you commit to a year's subscription. Find the link below.

It's also available as an add-on to Virgin Media subscribers and as a Prime Video channel which you can find here and costs the same.

How to watch the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025 in Australia

No broadcast information is available for the CONCACAF Gold Cup in Australia. That's not a total surprise because past tournaments from the league haven't aired in the country.

It's possible that some of the Gold Cup matches will be aired for free on YouTube because the official CONCACAF account shows some of its matches this way globally.

However at the time of writing, its only scheduled games are pre-Gold Cup ones.

Check out the YouTube channel here.

How to watch the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the CONCACAF Gold Cup, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sport, TV show or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our rankings.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!