General Hospital spoilers: Willow heads to Ferncliff and crosses paths with…?

Weeks ago, when General Hospital’s Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) lost custody of her kids, we suspected something snapped within her mentally. She collapsed in the courtroom, arrived at the hospital not speaking and understandably was overwhelmed with sadness. It was as if a light within her went out. Then came the whole Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) and baby Daisy situation.

Willow spent days gaslighting Sasha, making her believe that Daisy was in danger. Willow exacerbated the situation so badly that Sasha took her newborn and had Jason (Steve Burton) escort her out of town to Robert’s (Tristan Rogers).

Then, when Willow learned of Sasha’s departure, it was Dr. Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) who noticed that Willow had the biggest sinister smile plastered on her face. Willow’s great-aunt told Nina (Cynthia Watros) something was wrong with her daughter, but Nina casually dismissed the concerns.

Fast forward to the July 24 General Hospital episode, and in a last-ditch effort to bring down Drew (Cameron Mathison), Curtis (Donnell Turner) told Willow that before she and Drew became an item, the congressman was sleeping with her mother. Willow later confronts Nina with this news in the episode airing on July 25, moments before Willow is to wed Drew.

Cameron Mathison in General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

When you combine the fact that Willow has lost her kids and is desperate to get them back, she stalked Sasha and Daisy, she recently learned from Portia (Brook Kerr) that Drew is capable of dubious blackmail and now she is aware her mother slept with Drew over a year ago, Willow may soon go off the deep end.

We recently suggested there was a chance she may follow in Nelle (Chloe Lanier) and Nina’s footsteps and resort to kidnapping, taking her children and running off. When she realizes she destroyed her life, losing custody of her children for Drew, she might do what she feels she has to in order to rectify the situation.

Whether Willow resorts to kidnapping or not, we can’t help but think her mental health is in an all-time fragile state, even more fragile than when she was being manipulated by Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin). We think she’ll soon find herself at the Ferncliff Asylum to get the help she’ll need.

Should our hunch prove correct, then we believe in good soapy fashion, while she’s getting help in the mental health facility, she’ll run into someone familiar. A person from General Hospital’s past. If we had to guess, this person could be someone like Nelle.

Chloe Lanier in General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Yes, Nelle is thought to be dead. However, characters returning from the dead is hardly rare in daytime, look at Jason and Britt (Kelly Thiebaud). It could be rather entertaining to see Willow come face-to-face with Nelle, who may be in the facility under another alias.

And can you imagine these two catching up and realizing they both lost custody of their children thanks to Michael (Rory Gibson)? Furthermore, these two teaming up to unleash havoc on Michael’s life in revenge could provide for some great TV moments.

Additionally, would you be up for a Carly (Laura Wright) vs Nelle showdown part two? Carly wouldn’t know what hit her.

New episodes of General Hospital air on weekdays on ABC. If you miss an episode, you can catch up on Hulu.