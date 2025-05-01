General Hospital spoilers: Nina’s huge mistake backfires on her and devastates Willow?

You’ll be hard pressed to find a General Hospital fan who isn’t happy about Nina (Cynthia Watros) and Portia’s (Brook Kerr) takedown plot of Drew (Cameron Mathison) actually working to knock him down a peg or five. Drew has been loathsome scumbag for months, picking fights with nearly everyone in Port Charles, so he was in need of some humbling. So, although the ladies are responsible for drugging him, Drew embarrassing himself at the Savoy was the must-watch event of the week for the soap.

In the aftermath of Drew’s “big night out,” in the General Hospital episode that aired on April 30, Willow (Katelyn Irene MacMullen) returned to the home she shares with the politician to find the press camped outside and Jacinda (Paige Herschell) leaving the primary bedroom. Although Jacinda insinuated to Willow that she slept with Drew, she shared with Nina that she only made it appear that way.

Later in the episode, Willow shows up at Nina’s, sobbing about Drew’s betrayal. Of course, Drew goes to Nina’s, trying to explain things to Willow, and as the conversation picks up in the episode airing on May 1, Willow blasts him for the compromising position he’s put her in as she fights for custody of her children.

Katelyn MacMullen, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

That brings us to the theory that Nina made a huge mistake launching this plan of attack on Drew. While it may split the abysmal #Drillow and finally help deflate Drew’s inflated ego, Nina’s plot can also present Willow in a bad light. After all, Willow made the decision to move in with Drew and expose her kids to his “partying” ways. And unbeknownst to Nina and Willow, Carly (Laura Wright) has Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) working behind the scenes to move up a custody hearing on Michael’s behalf, so Willow will be unprepared.

Now for those wondering if Carly will be as adamant to get full custody of the kids on Michael’s behalf if Willow ends things with Drew, we suspect the answer is yes. Not long ago, Carly blasted Willow for her decision to cheat on Michael and move in with Drew so quickly. The Metro Court owner even noted that Willow is worse than Nelle (Chloe Lanier). If Carly truly believes that, then we can’t see any reason why she won’t pursue the chance to take her grandchildren away from Willow.

Laura Wright, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

Should Carly take this step, Nina may live to regret trusting Carly in their pact to take down Drew and for resorting to her latest scheme, especially if Willow loses custody of her son and daughter. As we see it, Nina better hope Michael returns from Germany soon, as he may be the only one to talk Carly down, as Carly and Jason (Steve Burton) haven’t been seeing eye to eye as much lately.

New episodes of General Hospital air on weekdays on ABC. If you miss an episode, you can catch up on Hulu.