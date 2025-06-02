General Hospital spoilers: Nina exposes a secret?

If General Hospital’s Drew (Cameron Mathison) is the most infuriating person in Port Charles, then Nina (Cynthia Watros) and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) are certainly the runners-up in this contest of unpopularity. We know many will argue that Lulu (Alexa Havins) deserves an honorable mention here, but the #Drillow duo plus one are in real need of downfalls and wake-up calls. We’re holding out hope that Willow’s custody battle with Michael (Rory Gibson) brings about such events.

Speaking of the custody hearing, it kicks off during the week of June 2, and judging by the following clip, it will be chock-full of drama. Not only does Carly (Laura Wright) drop the bombshell that Nina is the one who drugged Drew, but it looks like Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) may have a pregnancy emergency on the witness stand.

Trial of the Summer | General Hospital Promo (June 2nd, 2025) - YouTube Watch On

In terms of Nina exposing a secret, naturally, many will assume that with her having knowledge about Michael and Sasha’s hookup, Nina will expose that Sasha is carrying Michael’s baby and not Jason’s (Steve Burton). If we were to look at show clues, Nina actually may wind up doing this, betraying her friendship with Sasha in the process. However, this is not the secret we’re referring to.

Instead, we suspect that Nina will finally do what she should have done almost a year ago. Nina may actually confess to Willow that before Willow fully fell under Drew’s spell, Nina herself was hitting the sheets with him.

We can imagine a scenario where after Carly reveals that Nina drugged Drew, Nina desperately tries to save face. Nina may initially try to lie about her actions, but when lying doesn’t work, she might try justifying what she did. The Crimson editor-in-chief may claim she was desperately trying to get Drew away from her daughter, as Drew has ruined Willow’s life. To further paint the picture that Drew can’t be trusted, Nina may then tell Willow that Drew slept with her but hid the information from Willow.

Cynthia Watros, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Troy Harvey)

Of course, Nina sharing this information is likely to damage her relationship with Willow. We can picture the nurse not feeling anything short of disappointed and enraged. However, Nina may finally come to realize that she has to be willing to sacrifice her relationship with her daughter and grandchildren if it means Willow will finally dump Drew for good.

While Nina telling on herself is just a hunch we have, it’s one we hope comes to fruition. This secret between Drew and Nina is the worst-kept one in all of Port Charles, and it’s time Willow learns the truth.

