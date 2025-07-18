Beyond the Gates spoilers: someone else learns of Martin and Vernon’s secret?

The cat is finally out of the bag on Beyond the Gates, and viewers now know that Martin’s (Brandon Claybon) big secret is that he severely beat Kenneth (Jason Vendryes) and killed another man in self-defense of himself and Vernon (Clifton Davis).

Want more soap stories? Be sure you sign up for our official newsletter, What to Watch Soapbox. We talk spoilers, get into some of our favorite (and least favorite moments from the week) and share some casting news.

Unfortunately, back then, Vernon decided to cover up the whole ordeal with the help of members of the Fairmont Crest police department, Bill (Timon Kyle Durrett) and Joey (Jon Lindstrom). Obviously, that cover-up didn’t work well, since Kenneth later reemerged to extort Martin before Joey ultimately killed Kenneth.

Not only do viewers know what happened finally, but so do Smitty (Mike Manning), Samantha (Najah Jackson) and Tyrell (Jaden Lucas Miller). Although they now know what’s been haunting Martin, and Kenneth is allegedly dead thanks to Joey, you’d think the Dupree/Richardson clan would be able to put this all behind them. However, we know better. This is the soap world after all.

With Jacob (Jibre Hordges) still determined to nail Detective Marcel Malone (Darryl W. Handy) for his corrupt time on the force, that unfortunately can lead Jacob straight to his cover-up job for Vernon and Martin. If he learns the truth, we aren’t sure if the strait-laced cop will keep things under wraps.

But what if another wrinkle appears in Martin and Vernon’s scheme? For example, what if someone else learns of this secret and uses it to their advantage?

Marquita Goings in Beyond the Gates (Image credit: CBS)

We think it’s entirely possible that someone like Hayley (Marquita Goings) overhears her husband talking about what he did for Martin and Vernon, and she uses the information to blackmail the Duprees into making sure she’s finally welcomed into the fabric of the Fairmont Crest community. Although it would be quite despicable on her part, she’s desperate for acceptance, and the Dupree clan is desperate to remain out of prison.

Taking things further, what if Leslie (Trisha Mann-Grant) somehow learns of the secret? The woman is a heat-seeking missile when it comes to the Richardsons, and she would no doubt use the information to unleash another round of chaos. Heck, she could use this tidbit to pressure Kat (Colby Muhammad) to back off her quest to put Leslie in prison. Leslie could also use the info to manipulate Ted (Keith Robinson) into reuniting with her.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We can’t say for sure what’s next in this Martin saga, but we’re almost positive that it’s far from being over.