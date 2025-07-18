General Hospital spoilers: Kelly Thiebaud’s character is Sidwell and his mystery partner’s courier?

When news broke that Kelly Thiebaud was returning to General Hospital, many fans wondered how she would reappear.

During her previous time on the soap, she portrayed Dr. Britt Westbourne. However, the character was killed thanks to Heather (Alley Mills) and her toxic hook. If Britt is set to return, there’s likely some wild story as to why her death has been faked. Not for nothing, if Britt is back from the dead, she’d hardly be the first person on the soap to be brought back to life. Heck, look at Jason (Steve Burton).

Well, it looks as if we won’t have to wait any longer to know if Thiebaud is returning as Britt or someone new, as the actress makes her official return in the General Hospital episode airing on July 18. Regardless of the character she’ll portray, we’re starting to wonder if she’s the infamous courier mentioned by Sidwell (Carlo Rota).

During the General Hospital episode from July 14, Sidwell met with Dalton (Daniel Goddard) and scolded the professor for his lack of progress in their secret mission. Specifically, Sidwell stated, "Our mutual friend is growing impatient, and neither of us is happy about your progress. He’s sending a courier next week to get some answers about what is taking so long. Now, if you don’t have them, there’ll be hell to pay."

So again, could Thiebaud be the carrier? It would seem as if the timing of the courier’s arrival and her first appearance align more or less. If our hunch proves correct, then things could get interesting in Port Charles. Furthermore, if she proves to be the courier, then we once more have to question who Sidwell’s partner is.

While we suspect Sidwell could be working with Jerry Jax (Sebastian Roché), who has been in the wind for years now, there are also those who suspect the partner is Victor Cassadie (Charles Shaughnessy), who is believed to be dead.

Additionally, if Thiebaud turns out to be Britt and she is the courier, then we’re going to consider the possibility that Sidwell’s partner could be her villainous brother, Peter August (Wes Ramsey). Peter is another one presumed dead after Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner) hit him over the head with a tire iron, but as history has shown, death is not always final in the soaps.

All in all, it looks like we’ll have to keep watching General Hospital to satisfy our curiosity about Thiebaud and Sidwell’s mystery partner.